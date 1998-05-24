

Loves That Bind



by

Julián Ríos



Spanish title: Amores que atan

Translated by Edith Grossman

B : grand concept, and pulled off (and translated) quite well, but doesn't completely work on all its levels (notably the surface one)

"Like many linguists, Rios has a good time writing, and that is infectious. He chuckles his way through the wordplay in the letters he writes to the woman he really wants, as he follows her from city to city. But a gimmick is a gimmick. The form must be transcended or the reader feels trapped within it. Getting the jokes is essential to transcending the form. That depends, quite brutally, on how well read you are." - Susan Salter Reynolds, The Los Angeles Times





"It's a premise that promises the reader a post-modern sendup of the gaps and overlaps of literature and life, as well as some entertaining literary high jinks: what you might get if you commissioned Queneau and Donald Barthelme to rewrite Don Quixote and A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man . Unfortunately, Mr. Rios does not deliver on the enormous potential of his idea. Though Loves That Bind has moments of real cleverness and sleight of hand, it is largely a paint-by-numbers performance, lacking the sort of sustained literary ardor that might have turned it from an experimental curiosity into a tour de force. (...) These portraits are clearly meant to reflect the narrator's state of mind as he pines for his lost girlfriend, but they make for a predictable and monochromatic story. (...) Matters are not helped by the dubious quality of many of Mr. Rios's literary impersonations. Some of his chapters read like little more than flat-footed pastiches of the original author's work. Others read like misconceived -- or very poorly executed -- parodies." - Michiko Kakutani, The New York Times





"Rather than a story line, the work has a premise (.....) For all its stylistic innovativeness, it narrates what is ultimately a rather old-fashioned man's attitude toward women. The catalogue of Emil's conquests can be read as a series of literary-linguistic notches on the bedpost, which, like their carved equivalents, can be seen as turning women into commodities. His wish to share these memories with the woman he purports to love might be found to be in singularly poor taste. Who can blame her, one is tempted to ask, for having left him ? (...) Grossman's version manages to render effectively an admirably large portion of the original's linguistic acrobatics. Nevertheless, some problems are genuinely intractable." - Abigail Lee Six, The New York Times Book Review





"(A) dense abecedary of literary loves that would be more effective if it were more restrained. (...) Loves That Bind is described as a novel, but it's no such thing. Nothing connects the 26 episodes except that they are all set in or related to London. They aren't short stories, either. They're more like machine-gun bursts of invective. (...) Loves is dense with multilingual wordplay, and Edith Grossman's translation is terrific. It seems effortless in the way that great dancers or athletes make what they do look easy." - William Rodarmor, San Francisco Chronicle





"Spanish writer Julian Rios obviously loves both books and women passionately, and in his third novel to be published in English has found the perfect form to express literary love. (...) Even if you don't have much of a literary background, you will be fascinated by this gallery of women and the ways they pursue their sense of the erotic. But it is as a literary tour de force that most readers will be entranced by this book-length love letter to modern literature. (...) Loves That Bind should be the one to win for Rios the large audience he so richly deserves. It's charming, clever, often profound, and frequently moving. I live for novels like this one." - Steven Moore, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Loves That Bind is narrated by Emil Alia, writing letters to the lover who has abandoned him, Babelle -- two figures familiar from other works by Ríos, notably the (not yet translated) La vida sexual de las palabras. For much of the novel Emil strays around London -- repeatedly imagining catching glimpses of his elusive lover -- but in his letters he mainly concerns himself with the past. His relationship with the now lost lover is part of it -- but only part, as he reflects on a whole parade of previous lovers. More than two dozen of them, in fact .....

The literary-minded Emil's efforts are homage: to womanhood itself, in the form of these many representatives (with Babelle all the while at the fore); to love and passion (slippery like Babelle, with him left only with these (powerful) memories); and, perhaps most significantly, to literature itself, as Ríos/Emil refracts all experience through a literary lens.

Loves That Bind is an abecedarium: twenty-six chapters, each devoted to one of the women from his past, each chapter beginning with a word that begins with the next letter of the alphabet (generally succinct ("Gordian knot") and often just a single word -- "Angels ?" or "Lo !" --; generally word-playful -- "Voluptuous little volute, voilà, of her short white skirt" -- and occasionally a bit forced ("Zz ... at first it was the buzz."). But the core of this alphabetized structure is the twenty-six women, as each is very clearly modeled on a (more or less well-known) fictional character, one for each letter of the alphabet, from Proust's Albertine to Queneau's Zazie. Not only are the women modeled on these fictional counterparts, but Ríos/Emil tries to imitate the author's style in their respective chapters. Yes, Loves That Bind is an über-pastiche novel -- a wannabe tour de force of fictional (re)creation (and, in the English version, of translation as well).

The twenty-six chapters pay homage to these characters and authors:

Albertine, from Marcel Proust's Remembrance of Things Past

Bonadea, from Robert Musil's The Man Without Qualities

Celia, from Samuel Beckett's Molloy

Daisy, from F.Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby

Ellen Thatcher, from John Dos Passos' Manhattan Transfer

Florence, from Ford Maddox Ford's The Good Soldier

Grace Brissenden, from Henry James' The Sacred Fount

Hermine, from Hermann Hesse's Steppenwolf

Ikuko, from Tanizaki Jun'ichirō's The Key

Julia Martin, from Jean Rhys' After Leaving Mr. Mackenzie

Klara Pollunder, from Franz Kafka's Amerika

Lolita, from Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita

Molly Bloom, from James Joyce's Ulysses

Nadja, from André Breton's Nadja

Orlando, from Virginia Woolf's Orlando

Pocahontas, from Arno Schmidt's Lake Scenery With Pocahontas

(Miss) Quentin, from William Faulkner's The Sound and the Fury

Robin Vote, from Djuna Barnes's Nightwood

Sally Bowles, from Christopher Isherwood's Goodbye to Berlin

Tristana, from Benito Pérez Galdós' Tristana

Ursula Brangwen, from D.H.Lawrence's The Rainbow and Women in Love

and Virginie, from Louis-Ferdinand Céline's Guignol's Band

Wanda, from Leopold von Sacher-Masoch's Venus in Furs

Xénie, from Georges Bataille's Blue of Noon

Yvonne, from Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

Zazie, from Raymond Queneau's Zazie in the Metro

Little by lit ... Poco a popocatepittle. Now. Meow. A little via lactea along the black tiles in the kitchen. Milky Way. Milchstrasse. La ruelle de Saint-Jacques ...

Was it or was it not you I saw ... earlier when I was leaving the Earl's Court station ? That is the question, that is the quest ... as I continue to look for you in the labyrinth of London.

I thought I saw you (why do I go on creating illusions ?) near our old scrounging friends who after so many years still sustain and support the same placard, the same ultimatum: THE END IS AT HAND. A happy ending ?

[The concern about smallpox -- it comes up repeatedly -- is an odd anachronism: smallpox was declared eradicated by 1980; it was a long time ago that, say: "cases of smallpox are on the increase, especially in Uttar Pradesh: so far this year 22,556 people have died".]

Everything was unreal. Nothing was true because everything was permitted. Permutated.

Finis. I came from King's Cross to the place where I wanted to end the last letter. To our tavern at the end of the world. But they've changed the sign. The old man and his scythe and the skull and the FINIS are gone. Now it is a ship of madmen or fools who go with lowered eyes through the world that no doubt turns.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 August 2020

Galaxia Gutenberg publicity page

See Index of Spanish literature

About the Author :

Spanish author Julián Ríos was born in 1941.

