French title: Interviews Imaginaires

These interview were originally published in Le Figaro

Translated and with an Introduction by Malcolm Cowley

From the Reviews :

"Malcolm Cowley's translation, which is excellent, will probably be more serviceable to the average reader, although omitting the bibliographical note that the original contains, it includes material that is not in the French edition, notably an interview on the subject of contemporary American fiction, as well as a sensible foreword on Gide by Mr. Cowley and a helpful appendix by him on the subject of French prosody. (...) It is the lack of reference to the events of the times, the non-political character of the interviews, that has caused doubts and more than doubts to many people with regard to their seriousness." - Lawrence Leighton, The Kenyon Review

The complete review 's Review :

Imaginary Interviews collects a series of sixteen 'imaginary interviews' (originally published in Le Figaro) André Gide conducted with himself during the time of the German occupation of France in the Second World War, along with a few other odds and ends. The interviews are unusual in that they are narrated not from the perspective of the interviewer but rather that of the interviewee, Gide -- Gide doing away with even the pretense that anyone other than the author-subject is in complete control of the material. Unusually, too, Gide replaces interviewers over the course of the conversations, several of the final ones conducted by a colleague of the initial one; neither is even given so much as a name, but for several of the interviews Gide wants an even more specific type as foil (a younger-generation 'poet-poet', rather than the more experienced and considerably older original interviewer).

Gide is hopeful about French literature in these interviews, but sees it at a crossroads; the German occupation is rarely directly addressed, but clearly part of the heavy blow to the nation and the culture. He has his interviewer suggest:

Wouldn't you at least be willing to admit that our literature, generally speaking, had its own share of responsibility for the defeat ?

He proved his intelligence by never allowing his verse to be overburdened with or crippled by ideas. Everything is subordinated to the plenitude of his verse; even his emotion

I am something of a botanist and look at the plant to find the explanation of the flower. I have a tendency (perhaps it is a fault) to be more interested in the producer than in the product

Deep in a thicket, the work itself almost disappears, and -- particularly in Goethe's case -- people declare themselves for or against, put forward their opinions on the author of Faust, without ever having examined the texts themselves, knowing them only by the reactions they provoke in others. Ethical systems confront each other; camps are formed; Goethe ceases to be primarily an author and become either a battlefield or a rallying ground.

Goethe was still dazzled (as how could he fail to be ?) by a dream that seemed on the point of being realized: the dream of a pacific and glorious unification of all of Europe

Poetry should tend, or pretend, only to perfection. Obscurity is something that the true poet should neither seek nor fear. What he should fear is affectation.

- M.A.Orthofer, 31 July 2020

About the Author :

French author André Gide lived 1869 to 1951. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1947.

