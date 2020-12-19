Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Marshlands



André Gide



Title: Marshlands Author: André Gide Genre: Novel Written: (1895) (Eng. 2021) Length: 130 pages Original in: French Availability: Marshlands - US Marshlands - UK Marshlands - Canada Paludes - Canada Paludes - France Paludes - Deutschland Paludi - Italia Paludes - España

French title: Paludes

Revised in 1896, 1920, and 1932; this is a translation of the final (1932) edition

With a Preface by Dubravka Ugrešić

Appendices include: three scenes published only in the first two editions; an Afterword to the New Edition (1895) by the author; and an excerpt from Prometheus Misbound (1899)

(1899) Also translated by George D. Painter, in Marshlands and Prometheus Unbound (1953), and Tadzio Koelb, as Morasses (2015)

Our Assessment:



B : amusing variation on the writing-a/this-novel novel

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Rev. of Books* . 6/5/1965 Paul de Man The NY Times Book Rev.* . 29/11/1953 Henri Peyre La Revue Blanche . (I/1897) Léon Blum

[* review of an earlier translation.]

From the Reviews :

"The early satire of aestheticism, Marshlands , of which the English translation has just been reissued, illustrates this in a rewarding way, for the book is more amusing and cuts deeper than some of Gide’s later satires. (...) The portrait that emerges resembles Monsieur Hulot rather than Mallarmé. Transposed into a social setting, the aesthete reveals a ludicrous aspect that remains hidden as long as he remains confined to his own self." - Paul de Man, The New York Review of Books





, of which the English translation has just been reissued, illustrates this in a rewarding way, for the book is more amusing and cuts deeper than some of Gide’s later satires. (...) The portrait that emerges resembles Monsieur Hulot rather than Mallarmé. Transposed into a social setting, the aesthete reveals a ludicrous aspect that remains hidden as long as he remains confined to his own self." - "Paludes a gay novel of boredom, a book of richness in monotony, where the uniformity of story and idea is varied by an incredible abundance of observation and psychological imagination, Paludes appears to me to be more closed, more complete, richer than The Voyage of Urien." - Léon Blum, La Revue Blanche

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Marshlands is an early work by André Gide, and centers on an author working on a novel he's calling ... Marshlands. The title, and the name of the work's protagonist, are taken from Virgil's Eclogues; as the narrator-author explains to a friend early on:

Marshlands, then, is the story of someone who cannot travel. I shall call him Tityrus, after Virgil. Marshlands is the story of a man who possessing the field of Tityrus, does not strive to leave it, but rather contents himself with it.

Marshlands is the story of an idea, more than of anything else; it is the story of the spiritual malaise that the idea causes.

As soon as I woke up, I saw in my daily planner: Try to get up at six. It was eight. I picked up my pen; I crossed out the words; I wrote instead: Get up at eleven. -- Then I went back to bed without reading the rest.

That is what I do: reserve for work the days when I haven't decided to do anything else.

It seems to me that I carry Marshlands with me always. -- Marshlands will never bore anyone as much as it has bored me ...

Anyone who thinks he sees something dull and ordinary in this world is wrong: there is nothing the least bit dull and ordinary in it, and that which you initially believe to be so is only being squeezed together by the rest, and it often gains in depth as a result. If it looks dull to you, then it is you who are looking at it too close up; step back ! Enlarge your vision

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 December 2020

:

André Gide at books and writers

Nobel Prize, 1947

About the Author :

French author André Gide lived 1869 to 1951. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1947.

