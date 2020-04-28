

the complete review - fiction

Red Dust



by

Yoss



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Polvo rojo

First published in Premio UPC 2003

Translated by David Frye

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : genial, homage-y story

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 28/4/2020 .

From the Reviews :

"Though the mile a minute plot briefly stalls for some late-night philosophizing between the heroes, it regains its footing and barrels into a cinematic shoot-out of a finale, complete with bullets, blasters, and samurai swords. This is good fun." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Red Dust is set in the twenty-second century, much of it taking place on an enormous space station circling the Saturn-moon Titan -- "the only station in the Solar System where humans can get a license to rub elbows with aliens and make intergalactic deals". It is narrated by a police officer stationed on board -- not a human, but a pozzie, a positronic robot. From that nod to Isaac Asimov to the Hammett-echoing title to the keyname the narrator has chosen for itself -- Raymond ("as in Chandler", it emphasizes -- its favorite writer) -- to the name of the space station (the William S. Burroughs), it's clear from early on that Red Dust is playful homage to the twentieth-century masters, especially of science fiction and hard-boiled detective novels. (The Burroughs influence, on the other hand, is a bit more buried.)

The book is dedicated to Chandler, and narrator Raymond even begins its story trying to imitate the old master. Raymond isn't quite a Chandlerian hero, but it affects the style and attitude quite well at times, having learned the lessons of the master from his work -- including that, often enough, it's pure chance that leads to the vital breakthrough, or that so easily overlooked small detail.

The space station features the three types of aliens that trade with humans -- whose natural resources they have use for, but whom they otherwise don't trust much. Most of the technological advances they brought with them have been kept safely out of human hands: they just don't trust the species: "They see humanity as an 'unpredictable species.' Which is a polite way of saying humans are a stupid and very dangerous race who have to be kept in check".

The story basically revolves around an escaped prisoner, a: "fugitive Cetian perp" named Makrow 34, with quite a history of criminal activity. He's brought to the William S. Burroughs by bounty hunters who need to replenish their energy reserves before heading onwards -- but he makes good his escape there.

Unfortunately, it also turns out he is no ordinary criminal. Raymond and its fellow pozzies had been warned that Makrow 34 was a Psi -- capable of mind-tricks, though of course these don't affect the entirely electronic pozzies --, which in and if itself wasn't that out of the ordinary, and was something they could be prepared for -- but that wasn't all there was to him. Makrow 34's specific talents were of a very unusual nature:

So the fugitive was one of those statistically near-impossible Psi oddballs who could alter, through some as-yet undiscovered means, the shape of the Gaussian bell curve that describes the statistical probability of any number of events.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 August 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Science Fiction books

See Index of Latin and South American literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Cuban author Yoss (actually: José Miguel Sánchez Gómez) was born in 1969.

- Return to top of the page -