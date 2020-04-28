|
Red Dust
Our Assessment:
B+ : genial, homage-y story
From the Reviews:
Red Dust is set in the twenty-second century, much of it taking place on an enormous space station circling the Saturn-moon Titan -- "the only station in the Solar System where humans can get a license to rub elbows with aliens and make intergalactic deals".
It is narrated by a police officer stationed on board -- not a human, but a pozzie, a positronic robot.
From that nod to Isaac Asimov to the Hammett-echoing title to the keyname the narrator has chosen for itself -- Raymond ("as in Chandler", it emphasizes -- its favorite writer) -- to the name of the space station (the William S. Burroughs), it's clear from early on that Red Dust is playful homage to the twentieth-century masters, especially of science fiction and hard-boiled detective novels.
(The Burroughs influence, on the other hand, is a bit more buried.)
So the fugitive was one of those statistically near-impossible Psi oddballs who could alter, through some as-yet undiscovered means, the shape of the Gaussian bell curve that describes the statistical probability of any number of events.If events normally can be expected to fall on a Bell-curve distribution, Makrow 34 is able to completely upend that: around him one always has to expect the unexpected. (It's in this that the Burroughs-homage manifests itself -- not in the writing itself, fortunately, but the concept behind Burroughs' cut-up fiction technique, of text reässembled outside its 'normal' order.)
Makrow 34 and his alien confederates escape and flee; Raymond and a prisoner aboard the William S. Burroughs -- "the only other known Gaussical" -- head out to hunt them down. Makrow 34 manages both the expected and unexpected, and pretty soon the tables are turned, with Raymond and its sidekick the hunted ones -- out in the vast expanse of space, in some very nicely rendered scenes -- before it comes down to a final showdown back on the Burroughs.
As Raymond notes: "I'm telling the story, so it doesn't take a genius to figure out that it all turned out okay, right ?" but it's also a fairly entertaining and even reasonably exciting journey getting there; the pitched one-on-one Gaussian combat, in particular, is a fun spin on the usual mano-a-mano showdown.
Red Dust is bit light and thin -- more anthology-novella (as it was, in fact, originally published as) than sturdy stand-alone -- but it's good and quite clever entertainment, as Yoss proves adept at comfortably weaving in various homages while also making the story his (or Raymond's) own. It has an easy, almost effortless feel to it, but what Yoss does here requires quite some talent; he's a very good writer, with a good feel for just how far to go with his material, be it homage, world-creation, or action. He's particularly good on character -- Raymond, above all, but also some of the secondary figures, including the one whom (in yet another act of homage) Raymond comes to honor with the choice of its "secondname". (When all this begins, Raymond only has a single keyname; you only earn the honor of choosing a secondname for yourself: "When one of us shows himself to be particularly skillful, judicial, and trustworthy"; just how big of a deal this is is made clear right at the outset, as the novel in fact opens with Raymond explaining that: "This is the story of how I got my secondname".)
The plot -- of escaped convict, hunt, and confrontations -- is arguably familiar and quite basic -- but then it often is in the hardboiled novels Raymond admires, and Yoss has enough unusual twists (as are also often found in its favorite reading) to amuse. While never too ambitious, the details, the characters, and the homages -- overt as well as more subtle -- are all nicely done, making for a quick good read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 19 August 2020
Cuban author Yoss (actually: José Miguel Sánchez Gómez) was born in 1969.
