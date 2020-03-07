

Spark



by

Matayoshi Naoki



Title: Spark Author: Matayoshi Naoki Genre: Novel Written: 2015 (Eng. 2020) Length: 156 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Spark - US Spark - UK Spark - Canada

Japanese title: 火花

Translated by Alison Watts

Hibana was made into a TV series in 2016

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 27/3/2020 Louise Lucas Irish Independent . 7/3/2020 Darragh McManus Sunday Times . 8/3/2020 David Mills

From the Reviews :

"What to make of it ? At just 160 pages, Spark is a slim novella, economically written, and with warmth, too, although Matayoshi's wit does not always translate -- a reflection more likely of manzai humour than Alison Watts' translation from Japanese. (...) Yet the overarching theme is more desolate: the mess we make of our lives, whether through compromise or by following a true calling to the utmost. No one individual can advise another on how to live their best life. It is all too easy to fall short of even muted ambitions. (...) Tokyo is an omnipresent backdrop (.....) Spark does the city credit." - Louise Lucas, Financial Times





is a slim novella, economically written, and with warmth, too, although Matayoshi's wit does not always translate -- a reflection more likely of humour than Alison Watts' translation from Japanese. (...) Yet the overarching theme is more desolate: the mess we make of our lives, whether through compromise or by following a true calling to the utmost. No one individual can advise another on how to live their best life. It is all too easy to fall short of even muted ambitions. (...) Tokyo is an omnipresent backdrop (.....) does the city credit." - "So the story is fine; unfortunately I just didn't find the book to be funny, at all. This is something of a problem in a novel which is about comedy, and intended to be at least partly comic in tone itself. I also didn't get most of the jokes in the manzai routines. Not only did I not laugh, I couldn't actually see what the joke was supposed to be. (...) It's not quite culture shock, more like cultural bewilderment." - Darragh McManus, Irish Independent

Spark is a novel of the manzai (漫才) life -- a Japanese variety of stand-up comedy featuring a team of two performers. The novel is narrated by Tokunaga, one half of the 'Sparks'-comedy duo, and more or less chronicles his decade as a manzai performer, and then some.

Coming out of high school, Tokunaga was determined to make it as a manzai performer: "I'd wanted to be a manzai comedian ever since I was a kid". He met his partner Yamashita in junior high, and together they set out on the manzai-path -- signing up with an agency and performing where they could, including often in competitions. Early on, when Tokunaga is just twenty, he is taken on by a slightly older manzai-performer, Kamiya, who becomes his sensei and mentor -- a sempai to show him the ropes and give him advice. Kamiya's act is as part of the Doofuses. He is also (or rather: really) completely dedicated to comedy -- but has a more extreme vision of it: "The essential thing, Tokunaga, is to disrupt things. Disrupt the colourful, beautiful world, and another unreal, more awesomely beautiful world will appear all on its own." He really is willing to do practically anything for his art, in a way that appeals to Tokunaga but that Tokunaga also seems to find to be beyond him -- but he realizes it is useful to have Kamiya pushing him.

Sempai and apprentice don't spend much time together honing their skills -- "We hardly ever had any worthwhile discussions either" --; mostly they just drink a lot together. Though Kamiya is pretty much always broke (or worse), he nevertheless insists on always paying, as a sempai should. For a while Kamiya is involved with a woman, Maki, who generously takes care of him, but that relationship falls apart; Kamiya remains an outsider -- and eventually gets in difficulties because of all the money he owes. But he always makes an effort to be a mentor of sorts to Tokunaga.

Tokunaga's career doesn't flourish, but Sparks slowly establishes itself and he and his partner enjoy some small successes -- enough that Tokunaga eventually doesn't have to work at a convenience store to make ends meet any more, and he can live a bit more comfortably. He long remains under the sway of Kamiya, but it's probably not the ideal mentor-apprentice relationship:

I was so close to him, and so in awe of his eccentric behaviour and talent, that I was blinded: I got to believing that being abnormal was right, the way to go, the path to take. That might be an asset for comedians, and Kamiya sure was good at it, but me, I was just awkward -- so awkward that I couldn't capitalize on it, sell it. And somewhere along the line, I'd confused Kamiya's peculiarity with my own awkwardness. They were not the same.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 Augsut 2020

About the Author :

Japanese comedian and author Matayoshi Naoki (又吉直樹) was born in 1980.

