the complete review - poetry

A User's Manual



by

Jiří Kolář



Czech title: Návod k upotřebení

With collages by the author

Translated and with a Note by Ryan Scott

Includes the original Czech text

Our Assessment:



B+ : attractive volume; appealing idea and well-realized

The complete review 's Review :

A User's Manual collects fifty-two of Jiří Kolář's 'action poems' (composed earlier, some as far back as the 1950s) and pairs each with a collage from his 'weekly'-series, pictorial commentary on an event from each week of the year (1967, in this case) -- though poem and event/illustration are not (necessarily) obviously (or otherwise) related.

Each collage also has a descriptive heading/title -- as does each poem (with only occasional overlap or connection between the two). The events captured in the collages range from the readily recognizable and internationally familiar -- Week 49, 'Homage to a Heart Transplant', celebrates Christiaan Barnard's famous first -- to the more cryptic (Week 14 is: 'F.Z. + V.') or general (Week 9 depicts: 'Conversation', Week 37: 'Student').

Many of the collages do use larger pieces of recognizable documentary material, including pictures and documents, but in many Kolář very effectively arranges small bits of writing (including foreign alphabets, as well as, for example, musical notes), sometimes also with other images, as in his 'Homage to O. Březina':



Empty a room

lock, stock, and barrel

and sign the doorstep

as though you were signing

a poem or painting

Take a novel

you don't know

slice off the spine

remove the page numbers

and thoroughly jumble the pages

In this disorder

read the book

and in fourteen lines

summarise its contents

STATUE



In an empty

room entirely whitewashed

lean against a wall

an unfurled banner

with half-faded slogan

from a parade

festival or demonstration





AMNESTY



From an empty birdcage

hang

a white flag





AFTERMATH



Break down the door

tear out and smash the windows

tip over the furniture

tear down the pictures

scatter what you can

and muck up what you can

like the aftermath of a terrible

explosion or quake

Stand in the corner

shut your eyes

count to a hundred

open your eyes

and put your left foot forward

and march to the opposite corner

so that without

sitting lying

or changing direction

the journey will take at least an hour

Make a note of everything

at least in slogans

that comes to our stands out

in your mind this whole time

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 August 2020

About the Author :

Czech artist and author Jiří Kolář lived 1914 to 2002.

