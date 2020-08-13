|
A User's Manual
A User's Manual collects fifty-two of Jiří Kolář's 'action poems' (composed earlier, some as far back as the 1950s) and pairs each with a collage from his 'weekly'-series, pictorial commentary on an event from each week of the year (1967, in this case) -- though poem and event/illustration are not (necessarily) obviously (or otherwise) related.
Elsewhere he creates images through his arrangements; quite a few of the pieces are portrait-variations such as this 'Frontispiece for E.J.' (Emil Juliš):
The poems are instructions (or suggestions) -- not so much exhortations to action as prodding to more playful exercises of sorts, action-experiments as thought-experiments; much of this is reminiscent of Yoko Ono's Grapefruit with its performance-piece/conceptual art instructions. (The English title of this collection is accurate but perhaps not ideal, in its misleading echoes of Georges Perec's famous work as well as sense of some specificity; the instructions are mostly almost general and random.)
Many of the poems do suggest what can be considered conceptual art pieces: for example, 'Poem or Painting' directs the reader to:
Empty a room'Sonnet' suggests a (very roundabout) way of creating such a work:
Take a novelWhile most of the poems stand more or less on their own (sometimes in some relation to the corresponding collage), occasionally sequences emerge that suggest the poet's shifting oblique engagement with real-world conditions, as in Weeks 18 through 20, where the poems move from a sense of defeated resignation to capitulation to reinvigorated (re)action:
STATUEIf mostly not overtly political, occasionally the poems certainly read very much like commentary on the absurdities of the rigid Communist system of the times and its demands and expectations. 'Parade' is absurd and extreme -- but many of the elements were all too recognizable in that time, making it not nearly as absurd as, on its face, it should be:
Stand in the cornerA User's Manual is a lovely book -- another beautiful volume from Twisted Spoon, who are always attentive to the physical feel and look of their books -- and a fine introduction of the work of Jiří Kolář. The poetry is enjoyable -- quite amusing, and some of it very effective -- and the collage-pieces often impressive -- though readers are encouraged to seek out more samples: Kolář was a very talented artist, and much of his collage-work is stunning. Usefully, this volume also includes all the poems in the Czech original as well, in a separate section. Translator Ryan Scott's Note is also of interest -- though additional supporting material, specifically in the form of annotations regarding the weekly events Kolář was reacting to in his corresponding collages would have been welcome; while some events and names are readily identifiable, many are not. As such a specific work, at least on the pictorial side -- reacting to the events of 1967 -- more background about these likely would enrich appreciation (and understanding) of the work as a whole
- M.A.Orthofer, 13 August 2020
Czech artist and author Jiří Kolář lived 1914 to 2002.
