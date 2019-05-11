the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the eight title shortlist for this year's Oxford-Weidenfeld Translation Prize, for which literary translations into English from European languages are eligible; no word yet at the official site, but see The Booksellerreport.
The only one of the shortlisted titles under review at the complete review is The Desert and the Drum, by Mbarek Ould Beyrouk.
The shortlisted titles were apparently selected from over 100 titles in 22 languages.
Literature Wales has announced the shortlists for this year's Wales Book of the Year, in three categories each in English and Welsh.
Impressively, all three of the Welsh fiction finalists were published by Y Lolfa.
The winners will be announced 20 June.