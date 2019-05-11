the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
saloon statistics

opinionated commentary on literary matters

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 May 2019

11 May: Oxford-Weidenfeld Translation Prize shortlist | Wales Book of the Year shortlists | CWA Daggers longlists


11 May 2019 - Saturday

Oxford-Weidenfeld Translation Prize shortlist
Wales Book of the Year shortlists | CWA Daggers longlists

       Oxford-Weidenfeld Translation Prize shortlist

       They've announced the eight title shortlist for this year's Oxford-Weidenfeld Translation Prize, for which literary translations into English from European languages are eligible; no word yet at the official site, but see The Bookseller report.
       The only one of the shortlisted titles under review at the complete review is The Desert and the Drum, by Mbarek Ould Beyrouk.
       The shortlisted titles were apparently selected from over 100 titles in 22 languages.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Wales Book of the Year shortlists

       Literature Wales has announced the shortlists for this year's Wales Book of the Year, in three categories each in English and Welsh.
       Impressively, all three of the Welsh fiction finalists were published by Y Lolfa.
       The winners will be announced 20 June.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       CWA Daggers longlists

       They've announced (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) the longlists for this year's Crime Writers Association Daggers, "regarded by the publishing world as the foremost British awards for crime-writing".
       Two of the titles longlisted for the CWA International Dagger are under review at the complete review: Newcomer, by Higashino Keigo, and The Cold Summer, by Gianrico Carofiglio.
       The winners will be announced 24 October.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


