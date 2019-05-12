Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Castle Gripsholm



by

Kurt Tucholsky



German title: Schloß Gripsholm

Translated and with an Introduction by Michael Hofmann

Schloß Gripsholm has been filmed twice, as The Gripsholm Castle (1963), directed by Kurt Hoffmann, and Gripsholm (2000), directed by Xavier Koller

Our Assessment:



B : sharp and melancholy summer-tale

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Telegraph A 3/1/1986 Martyn Goff TLS . 13/12/1985 D.J.Enright

From the Reviews :

"One of the extraordinary features of this book is its modernity. Without its printing history at the front, it would be easy to believe that it had been written recently. (...) Like all important creative works, this novel operates at various levels. But even taking the story as it stands, it has a deftness of touch that earns the epithet a little gem with no fear of hyperbole." - Martyn Goff, Daily Telegraph





"Michael Hofmann was wise not to look for some "corresponding" but hardly comparable English dialect to represent the Pricness's Plattdeutsch (...) Perhaps also symbolic, yearningly so, is the gently ecstatic depiction of a loving threesome, an achievement even rarer in literature than in life. (...) A pathetic sense of wishfulness, bereft of much hope, pervades the book." - D.J.Enright, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Castle Gripsholm begins with a back and forth of correspondence between author Tucholsky and his publisher, Ernst Rowohlt -- the publisher looking to shake up his list a bit after so many political books and hoping for: "A short love story". Tucholsky has his doubts:

A love story, ... but, my dear master, how could I possibly ? Love in the present climate ? Are you in love ? Is anyone in love these days ?

I'd rather write a little summer story.

'Here's to long life and happiness !' she said.

It seems to me that Tucholsky's Platt is so integral to the book, so firmly and repeatedly and deliberately described and celebrate that to search for a 'corresponding' dialect in English (the constantly referred to as 'Platt') would be mistaken.

they both understood what lower German was about. Unfortunately, the German language hasn't taken up its style: how much more expressive it is, more colourful, simpler and clearer -- the best love-poetry in German has been written in it.

»Was ist denn das da hinten?« fragte ich. »Das ist eine Irrtums-Anstalt«, sagte Frau Andersson. »So – und die Irren haben es besser als diese Kinder da?« – »Ja«, sagte Frau Andersson.

'What is that building ?' I asked.

'That is a mental asylum,' said Frau Andersson.

'And so the mental patients are better off than those children ?'

'Yes,' said Frau Andersson.



He could speak Spanish and very good English, as well as German. Or rather: I listened once, I listened twice ... he must have learned German in America, because he had the brightest, loveliest and funniest American accent. He spoke German like a circus clown, but he was what Berliners call 'proper'.

There are visual types and aural types; I can only hear. A variation of an eighth of a tone in a conversation will still be with me four years later, but a painting is just something colourful.

and I heard him mutter, 'Sound fellow – rather mediocre ...' I'm not in favour of the Anschluss.

Und dann hörte ich ihn murmeln: »Ein g'schäiter Buuursch (mit drei langen u) – aber etwas medioker . . . « Ich bin gegen den Anschluß.



[And then I heard him mutter: 'A clever laaaad (with three long a's) but somewhat mediocre ...'. I'm against the Anschluss.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 May 2019

The Gripsholm Castle - IMDb page

Gripsholm - IMDb page

See Index of German literature

See Index of Books Written Between 1900 and 1945

About the Author :

German author Kurt Tucholsky lived 1890 to 1935.

