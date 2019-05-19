

The Coming of Joachim Stiller



by

Hubert Lampo



Dutch title: De komst van Joachim Stiller

Translated by Paul Vincent

Previously translated by Marga Emlyn-Jones (1974)

De komst van Joachim Stiller was made into a film in 1976, directed by Harry Kümel

Our Assessment:



B : narrative voice on point, but high concept doesn't really gel

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer NRC . 19/7/1996 Bas Heijne

From the Reviews :

"De komst van Joachim Stiller wordt aangekondigd met de voorspelbaarheid van een krakkemikkige detective -- je ziet die Stiller als het ware van mijlenver aankomen. Lampo wil de metafysische dimensie van onze belevingswereld voelbaar maken, maar zijn proza is verstoken van verbeeldingskracht, zodat hem geen andere middel overblijft dan effectbejag. Zijn magie is geen mystiek, maar de magie van de goocheltruc. (...) In De komst van Joachim Stiller wordt de geest van de literatuur verraden. (...) De boodschap dat we niet alle stukjes van die puzzel in onze handen hebben, krijgt in een roman dan al snel de allure van een diepzinnige waarheid. Mysterie wordt mystificatie; wat verontrustend was, wordt geruststellend gemaakt. De komst van Joachim Stiller is zo'n geruststellende roman." - Bas Heijne, NRC

The complete review 's Review :

The Coming of Joachim Stiller is narrated by Freek Groenevelt and takes place in 1957. Now in his late thirties, he's scaled back his ambitions, after devoting: "three years or so to trying to live exclusively from my pen as a novelist and critic", and settled back into a position as city editor at an Antwerp newspaper. His parents are dead, and he's unattached.

A few odds and ends open the novel. There's a new magazine called Atomium that's just published a withering attack on Freek in their: "editors' statement of principles", denouncing him as: "the most despair-evoking bungler and the lewdest pig ever to wield a ballpoint in this country". (Somewhat disappointingly, the attack appears wide of the mark, as Freek, while somewhat despair-evoking, is otherwise reasonably competent and doesn't display much lewdness.) Then there's the odd scene he witnesses from a pub he likes to go to, a street's cobblestones dug out by workmen -- and then simply put back in place, without any road- or other repair-work done, prompting Freek to write an article about dubious and wasteful city (non) planning. An alderman writes an outraged letter to the editor, claiming the whole incident is made up -- though when Freek visits the alderman the man acknowledges: "I knew that it was true, but nevertheless I had to protest against such an upsetting and frightening truth ..." -- leaving Freek even more confused about the episode.

He might have been able to put confusion about the street incident out of his mind -- were it not for another letter addressing the situation and noting some of the specifics. This in and of itself might not be that unsettling -- were it not for the fact that the stamp on the letter was one that had long been out of circulation, and that when he examines the postmark:

I read in consternation: II.IX.19. Which meant logically -- to the extent that the matter could lay any claim to logic -- that the letter had been posted over eighteen months before my birth ...

Do not be afraid. What must happen will happen.

Ouspensky recognises only a subjective concept of time for each individual and rejects the view that time is one continuous line, an eternity before us and an eternity after us. For a one-dimensional timeline, he substitutes a multi-dimensional concept of time. [...] [E]verything that has ever happened or ever will happen has already happened an infinite number of times and will continue to happen an infinite number of times.

First there was a Joachim Stiller outside me; now I know there is also a Joachim Stiller inside me, who emerged much earlier in my life than I ever dared imagine. No, it doesn't make things any simpler.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 May 2019

About the Author :

Flemish author Hubert Lampo lived 1920 to 2006.

