the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
BookRiot
Con/Reading
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
saloon statistics
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 May 2019
1 May:
Hindi pulp | Prix Servais
go to weblog
return to main archive
1 May 2019
- Wednesday
Hindi pulp | Prix Servais
Hindi pulp
At Verve Huzan Tata takes A Closer Look at the Vibrant and Kitschy World of Hindi Pulp Fiction, with a Q & A with publisher Minakshi Thakur.
Only one Surender Mohan Pathak title is under review at the complete review -- The 65 Lakh Heist -- but I hope to get to more (and would, of course, love to see more Hindi pulp by other authors).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Prix Servais
They've announced that this year's Prix Servais -- a leading Luxembourgeois book prize -- goes to Stürze aus unterschiedlichen Fallhöhen by Elise Schmit; see also the Hydre Editions publicity page.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 30 April 2019)
archive index
- return to top of the page -
© 2019 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links