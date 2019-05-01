the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 May 2019

1 May: Hindi pulp | Prix Servais


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 May 2019 - Wednesday

Hindi pulp | Prix Servais

       Hindi pulp

       At Verve Huzan Tata takes A Closer Look at the Vibrant and Kitschy World of Hindi Pulp Fiction, with a Q & A with publisher Minakshi Thakur.
       Only one Surender Mohan Pathak title is under review at the complete review -- The 65 Lakh Heist -- but I hope to get to more (and would, of course, love to see more Hindi pulp by other authors).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Prix Servais

       They've announced that this year's Prix Servais -- a leading Luxembourgeois book prize -- goes to Stürze aus unterschiedlichen Fallhöhen by Elise Schmit; see also the Hydre Editions publicity page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 30 April 2019)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2019 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links