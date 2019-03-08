Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Hold Fast Your Crown



by

Yannick Haenel



French title: Tiens ferme ta couronne

Translated by Teresa Lavender Fagan

Our Assessment:



B : some clever ideas, but ultimately trods too familiar territory, too familiarly

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times . 27/3/2019 Sarah Lyall TLS . 8/3/2019 Tadzio Koelb Wall St. Journal . 5/4/2019 Sam Sacks

From the Reviews :

"How much readers enjoy it will depend on whether they are charmed or irritated by its narrator’s aversion to the practicalities of daily life, and how far they are prepared to go in admiring the drunken vicissitudes of his busy, elusive and allusive intellect. (...) Some of the more abstruse passages in the novel made sense to me; others did not, even when I reread them several times. Maybe it helps to be French." - Sarah Lyall, The New York Times





"This observational mode doesn’t provide much narrative momentum. (...) It is one of many false assertions in a novel that rests entirely on people telling stories (in films, novels and screenplays, but also to each other) yet repeatedly implies, seemingly despite itself, that words and stories have no real effect." - Tadzio Koelb, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Hold Fast Your Crown is narrated by Jean, a modestly successful author just turning fifty who is currently on a down-and-out trajectory, left with essentially no money, few belongings -- he's been selling them off --, and, soon, no apartment. (Jean is apparently again Jean Deichel, a Haenel stand-in from several of his previous works.) Instead of buckling down and working on something publishable, Jean has been devoting his time to: "something for which I had insanely abandoned my friends, my joy, the novels I was writing -- in fact, life itself". What on the face of it perhaps doesn't sound entirely outrageous -- a screenplay about Moby-Dick-author Herman Melville, written: "to express what inhabits the solitude of a writer" -- in fact is: The Great Melville is, at seven hundred pages, a basically unfilmable (and certainly uncommercial) screenplay. (The screenplay rule of thumb is about a minute of film-time per page, and most are in the not-much-over-100-page range; even Jean-Paul Sartre's (unfilmed) would-be John Huston project, The Freud Scenario, came in at a lot shorter than this.) He's not fooling himself, either: he does understand that: "The Great Melville was a failure, a formidable failure".

Jean is pretty happy-go-lucky -- and, as he notes when the novel opens:

I had already written the screenplay. I had nothing more to fear. What ruin could I dread ? I had written novels, I could write more -- I had a thousand ideas for novels in my head, but first I wanted to pursue the adventure of this screenplay to its end.

Yes, since my passion for Herman Melville had obliterated everything in its path, my days unfolded in the delight of a revelation whose subject was the end, the idea of the end, the watermark -- inside every moment -- of an interminable end that reframes the world.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 May 2019

See Index of French literature

About the Author :

French author Yannick Haenel was born in 1967.

