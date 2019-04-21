the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 April 2019

21 April: Translation from the ... Latvian | Literary camping prize


21 April 2019 - Sunday

Translation from the ... Latvian | Literary camping prize

       Translation from the ... Latvian

       The Latvian Ministry of Culture has announced ten translation projects "for publishing literary works of Latvian authors abroad", subsidized to the tune of a total of €24,552.90.
       Only one of the translations is into English -- but Nora Ikstena's Soviet Milk, translations of which are being supported into Ukrainian and Croatian, is already available in English.

       Literary camping prize

       Somewhat disappointingly, the new Prix Littéraire des campings is apparently not limited to books about camping, but rather more generally for a best holiday read .....
       At least they have a dedicated site for the prize -- unusual for a French literary prize -- but they hadn't posted the announcement of the four finalists, last I checked -- but you can find them at ActuaLitté.
       The winner will be announced 2 July.

