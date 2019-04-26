|
What We Live For,
fine small Zhadan-sampler
What We Live For, What We Die For presents a selection of poems by Ukrainian author Serhiy Zhadan, taken from seven of his collections, originally published between 2001 and 2015.
Interestingly, they are presented in reverse-chronological order; read from start to finish it is a volume that moves towards rather than away from the poet's beginnings, offering an interesting if unusual perspective on the evolution of his work.
in the home for senior citizens yuri andrukhovychBu-Ba-Bu poet and novelist (Perverzion, Recreations, etc.) Andrukhovych was barely forty at the time (and without a detective novel to his name), but Zhadan imagines the future of this early leading light of post-Soviet Ukrainian literature, "writing into the void / in a country with agricultural oomph" -- and of:
thirty years without warA 2003 collection is titled History of Culture at the Turn of This Century, with the Soviet experience still haunting the present-day, including in poems such as 'The Sell-Out Poets of the '60s', while a 2004 collection is titled simply UkSSR -- with more plaintive and resigned lines among the poems, right down to:
Lord, pull me out from this shit,In his Foreword Bob Holman suggests Zhadan's poetry is: "a Canterbury Tales of Ukrainian common people", and many of the poems do reflect local experience. Telling is the shift from the local and enterprising to the more resigned. 'The Mushrooms in Donbas', from a 2007 collection, is escapist -- "it's important to get high" -- but describes an effort at constructive, local initiative (though attacked, like any success, by the local gangsters -- inept though they often are: amusingly, it also describes a gang who burn down a gas station, forgetting to fill up before they do so and thus easily captured by the police). A 2015 collection, Life of Maria, on the other hand, tells of flight and abandonment: "The first to leave were the merchants", one poem recounts, while another describes refugees:
"We once lived in a city that no longer existsAnd 'Take Only What is Most Important' suggests a complete loss of home and homeland:
You will not return, and friends will never come back.One of the first (i.e. most recent) poems has a friend of Zhadan's come to the realization: "now I understand that better times / will never come", and if not entirely defeatist this opening collection the volume starts off with, Why I'm Not on Social Media (also 2015), is full of portraits of present-day stagnation. Perhaps, indeed, the editors were right in presenting Zhadan's work in this sequence, leading readers slowly back to the slightly more hopeful beginnings .....
What We Live For, What We Die For is a decent little introduction to Zhadan's poetry, but even these fifty poems -- perhaps because they span so much time and so many collections -- feel somewhat just like the skim of the surface. Readers do get a good sense of his poetry, and range, but this is very much a sampler, rather than full-scale immersion -- and the samples do suggest full-scale immersion would be worthwhile.
- M.A.Orthofer, 28 April 2019
Ukrainian author Serhiy Zhadan (Сергій Вікторович Жадан) was born in 1974.
