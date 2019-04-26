Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



What We Live For,

What We Die For



by

Serhiy Zhadan



Selected Poems

Selected from seven collections originally published in Ukrainian between 2001 and 2015

Translated by Virlana Tkacz and Wanda Phipps

With a Foreword by Bob Holman

Our Assessment:



B : fine small Zhadan-sampler

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer TLS A+ 26/4/2019 Askold Melnyczuk

From the Reviews :

"Emerging from a context that’s nothing if not political, Zhadan’s poems are forever doubting their own legitimacy. They are not, in W. B. Yeats’s celebrated formulation, merely arguments with the world. They are also unforgiving interrogations of the self. Zhadan’s voice conveys disillusionment coupled with a need to bear witness to the calamities around him. (...) Masterfully translated from the Ukrainian by Virlana Tkacz and Wanda Phipps (.....) Read backwards, the volume offers a kind of index to the evolution of a world-class poet." - Askold Melnyczuk, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

What We Live For, What We Die For presents a selection of poems by Ukrainian author Serhiy Zhadan, taken from seven of his collections, originally published between 2001 and 2015. Interestingly, they are presented in reverse-chronological order; read from start to finish it is a volume that moves towards rather than away from the poet's beginnings, offering an interesting if unusual perspective on the evolution of his work.

Zhadan was still in his teens when the Soviet Union collapsed, but turmoil has remained the norm for Ukraine for much of the time since -- the recent election for president, easily won by TV comedian Volodymyr Zelensky, is just the latest twist. So already, the first collection from which poems are included in this volume is the 2001 'Ballads about War and Reconstruction' -- two themes that remain everyday even in contemporary Ukraine.

The first (presented last) collection opens with Music for the Fat, which amusingly is is itself prospective, its first lines:

in the home for senior citizens yuri andrukhovych

is a seventy-year-old cranky writer

the author of half-forgotten detective novels

thirty years without war

thirty years without a future

thirty years of old-time music

Lord, pull me out from this shit,

if you can see me in this fog.

"We once lived in a city that no longer exists

We have come here tired and ready to submit.

Chaplain, tell your people, there's no one left to kill.

You will not return, and friends will never come back.

There will be no smoky kitchens, no usual jobs,

There will be no dreamy lights in sleepy towns,

no green valleys, no suburban wastelands.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 April 2019

About the Author :

Ukrainian author Serhiy Zhadan (Сергій Вікторович Жадан) was born in 1974.

