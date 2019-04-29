Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Craving



by

Esther Gerritsen



Title: Craving Author: Esther Gerritsen Genre: Novel Written: 2012 (Eng. 2015) Length: 187 pages Original in: Dutch Availability: Craving - US Craving - UK Craving - Canada Mutters letzte Worte - Deutschland Sed - España

Dutch title: Dorst

Translated by Michele Hutchison

Dorst was made into a film in 2018, directed by Saskia Diesing

B+ : stylish black but not too dark study of interesting characters and their interactions

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer De Groene Amsterdammer . 8/11/2012 Joost de Vries NRC . 19/10/2012 Arjen Fortuin The NY Times Book Rev. . 11/11/2018 Melissa Maerz Trouw . 10/11/2012 Jaan Ruyters de Volkskrant . 3/11/2012 Simone van Saarloos

From the Reviews :

"Hoewel Gerritsen de gekte-versus-normaal-botsing soms wat hardhandig doorvoert (...), zit Dorst vol beelden (...) en kleine intimiteiten die het buitengewoon integer doen aanvoelen. Misschien is ‘integer’ een gek compliment voor een roman (want: het is fictief), maar toch kwam die kwalificatie het meest bij me op. Het is geen emo-tv, geen kijk-ze-eens-gek-doen, Esther Gerritsen wil niet scoren door sentimenteel te doen, geen Grote Woorden op het doodsbed, maar gewoon, moeder en dochter die op hun manier, samen, een einde beleven." - Joost de Vries, De Groene Amsterdammer





vol beelden (...) en kleine intimiteiten die het buitengewoon integer doen aanvoelen. Misschien is ‘integer’ een gek compliment voor een roman (want: het is fictief), maar toch kwam die kwalificatie het meest bij me op. Het is geen emo-tv, geen kijk-ze-eens-gek-doen, Esther Gerritsen wil niet scoren door sentimenteel te doen, geen Grote Woorden op het doodsbed, maar gewoon, moeder en dochter die op hun manier, samen, een einde beleven." - "Daarbij zorgt het volslagen gebrek aan sentimentaliteit -- zowel bij de personages als de auteur -- ervoor dat deze roman over een stervende vrouw nergens larmoyant wordt. Zoals Gerritsen toch al aangenaam uit de buurt blijft van alle voor de hand liggen verlangens en ontwikkelingen die het gros van de romans zo volslagen voorspelbaar maakt. (...) En dan toont zich de beperking van Dorst , want hoe sterk Gerritsen ook is in het neerzetten van haar sociaal minder begunstigde personages, het is veel moeilijker om hen ook nog een geloofwaardig plot binnen de loodsen. (...) In het laatste deel van Dorst komt de roman weer tot leven." - Arjen Fortuin, NRC





, want hoe sterk Gerritsen ook is in het neerzetten van haar sociaal minder begunstigde personages, het is veel moeilijker om hen ook nog een geloofwaardig plot binnen de loodsen. (...) In het laatste deel van komt de roman weer tot leven." - "It takes work to figure out how to read Craving , just as it takes work to read Elisabeth herself, but that work is extremely rewarding. Gerritsen’s stark prose leaves a lot of space for interpreting and reinterpreting Elisabeth’s tone and motivations, which feels generous, both to the reader and to the characters." - Melissa Maerz, The New York Times Book Review





, just as it takes work to read Elisabeth herself, but that work is extremely rewarding. Gerritsen’s stark prose leaves a lot of space for interpreting and reinterpreting Elisabeth’s tone and motivations, which feels generous, both to the reader and to the characters." - "Ze onderzoekt de donkere kieren in de menselijke geest zoals een speleoloog een grot: heel secuur, met oog voor de schoonheid van het detail, en onbevooroordeeld en onbevreesd in haar associaties. Dorst is ingetogener dan Superduif maar even sensitief. (...) Gerritsens heldere, lichte proza past in een golf nieuwe literatuur van schrijfsters die menselijk ongemak vangen zonder melodrama. (...) Maar van die schrijfsters is Gerritsen wat mij betreft de vindingrijkste" - Jaan Ruyters, Trouw





is ingetogener dan maar even sensitief. (...) Gerritsens heldere, lichte proza past in een golf nieuwe literatuur van schrijfsters die menselijk ongemak vangen zonder melodrama. (...) Maar van die schrijfsters is Gerritsen wat mij betreft de vindingrijkste" - "Gerritsen lijkt in haar werk eenzelfde ritme van huppakee en allee hop in te zetten om het menselijk falen dat haar werk kleurt toch een lichte cadans te geven. Haar simpele, maar zware zinnen treffen doel" - Simone van Saarloos, de Volkskrant

The complete review 's Review :

Craving begins with an awkward mother-daughter reunion of sorts: twenty-three-year-old Coco, who hasn't lived with her mother since she was five and who rarely sees her now that she is at university, is cycling in one direction, her mother Elisabeth headed in another; surprisingly -- so the opening line of the novel:

For the first time in her life, Elisabeth unexpectedly runs into her daughter.

She has to stay calm. Act reasonable. This is not unusual. It went wrong with her first boyfriends. They always stopped. Everyone is afraid of all that emotion, and she is only afraid of not feeling anything anymore.

her conversations with him never go wrong. Words exchanged between her and the hairdresser tinkle like loose change: short, quick melodies. [...] There aren't any inappropriate words at the hairdresser's. As he dries her hair, they speak loudly. She can shout out words above the racket that would need to be whispered in other places.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 April 2019

About the Author :

Dutch author Esther Gerritsen was born in 1972.

