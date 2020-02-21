Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Esther Gerritsen



Title: Roxy Author: Esther Gerritsen Genre: Novel Written: 2014 (Eng. 2016) Length: 188 pages Original in: Dutch Availability: Roxy - US Roxy - UK Roxy - Canada

Dutch title: Roxy

Translated by Michele Hutchison

B : solidly presented portrait of a suddenly upended life

"The unpredictable heroine embarks on a series of erratic adventures (.....) She ponders her childhood and her role as a parent to try to rediscover a sense of stability. It's a tricky ask, as this raw, unsettling book confirms." - Eithne Farry, Daily Mail





"Gerritsen weet daarmee de angstaanjagende precisie en donkerte van iemand als Samuel Beckett te vangen. Als dat geen nominatie voor de AKO of Libris oplevert, eet ik mijn hoed op." - Fleur Speet, De Morgen





"Maar haar omgeving -- inclusief deze lezer -- zit allengs ongeduldiger te wachten op het moment van bezinning en van terugblikken op dat huwelijk. Gebeurt niet. We blijven opgescheept met een onuitstaanbaar mens, met een dochter die geen manieren heeft, die jengelt om slaapliedjes en telkens vraagt waar papa is. Te erg. Op zo'n kind kun je toch niet kwaad worden. En evenmin op die theatrale jonge weduwe, met haar neuroses en ongeremdheid. Zo heeft Esther Gerritsen ons stevig in de tang. Het is bloedirritant goed gedaan." - Arjan Peters, de Volkskrant

Roxy opens with tragedy: the police come to tell Roxy that her husband, Arthur, has been killed in a car accident. Beyond losing the man she has relied on for the past decade, Roxy also learns that he was cheating on her: he was found naked, with his intern, who also died.

Roxy is an author -- but almost of the one-hit wonder sort. Her debut, written in her teens, was a breakout hit, but she's struggled with the follow-ups -- as she herself recognizes, summing up her publishing-career as consisting of, to date, three works:

One trashy, successful book, and two humourless monstrosities, but well, I'd already signed contracts.

Dutch author Esther Gerritsen was born in 1972.

