

the complete review - fiction

Bellini and the Sphinx



by

Tony Bellotto



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Portuguese title: Bellini e a esfinge

Translated by Clifford E. Landers

Bellini e a esfinge was made into a film in 2002, directed by Roberto Santucci

Our Assessment:



B : fine, light PI tale

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 26/11/2018 .

From the Reviews :

"(S)tarts off strong but falls flat in its overly familiar execution. (...) (T)he dialogue lacks the sharp grittiness of the hardboiled fiction of Hammett or Chandler -- Bellotto’s obvious influences -- and the ending feels pulled out of thin air." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Bellini and the Sphinx is the first in a series of novels narrated by Remo Bellini. In his early thirties -- he celebrates his thirty-third birthday over the course of the novel --, he had initially followed in his father's footsteps and become a lawyer but abandoned that field and is now a private eye in São Paulo, working for Dora Lobo for the past year. He's also been married, but that, too, didn't work out and he's now been divorced for a couple of years. Among his other baggage is his name, which he detests, and the story behind it, his father having named him and his twin brother after the mythical Rome-founding twins, Romulus and Remus -- only for Romulo to die after just two days.

Each chapter in Bellini and the Sphinx covers one day, from 17 May through 7 June. The case he is presented with by his boss seems fairly straightforward: a pediatric surgeon, Dr.Rafidjian, is desperate to find a young woman, Ana Cíntia Lopes, a dancer at a nightclub who apparently disappeared a few weeks earlier. But there's no trace of her -- indeed, no one recalls anyone by that name. Bellini and a colleague follow up with dancers who left the club around the time in question who might be the missing woman, under a different name -- but things take a turn when Dr.Rafidjian is found brutally murdered.

With their client dead there's nothing left to investigate -- for a while. But when his widow hires Dora Lobo they're back on the now expanded case again -- still looking for the mystery woman, and wondering what straight-laced family-man Rafidjian might have been up to.

Dora Lobo is particularly pleased to get a chance to investigate this puzzling case -- it's the sort of thing that is right up her alley:

"You're going to hit the street looking for hidden connections in Rafidjian's life. Start by finding out what the police learned. Boris will be glad to know we're back. He and I have solved some lovely cases. Difficult, intricate, magnificent case --"

"What makes a case magnificent ?" I cut in.

"A case that can't be solved by either logic or science. A case solved almost by accident."

I don't have any problem with sex. Just the opposite, I love sex. My pain is more serious. Deeper.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 April 2019

About the Author :

Brazilian author Tony Bellotto was born in 1960.

