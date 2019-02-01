|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Bellini and the Sphinx
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : fine, light PI tale
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Bellini and the Sphinx is the first in a series of novels narrated by Remo Bellini.
In his early thirties -- he celebrates his thirty-third birthday over the course of the novel --, he had initially followed in his father's footsteps and become a lawyer but abandoned that field and is now a private eye in São Paulo, working for Dora Lobo for the past year.
He's also been married, but that, too, didn't work out and he's now been divorced for a couple of years.
Among his other baggage is his name, which he detests, and the story behind it, his father having named him and his twin brother after the mythical Rome-founding twins, Romulus and Remus -- only for Romulo to die after just two days.
"You're going to hit the street looking for hidden connections in Rafidjian's life. Start by finding out what the police learned. Boris will be glad to know we're back. He and I have solved some lovely cases. Difficult, intricate, magnificent case --"Bellini does a lot of the legwork -- Dora Lobo mainly sits at her desk and commands her underlings around -- but he's only a contributor to solving the case, making good contacts and obtaining useful information but not putting everything together; unusually for a PI novel, it's the boss that is presented as figuring out the puzzle and pointing the finger at the guilty party, despite her otherwise fairly secondary role in the narrative.
Bellini is fine with his role. He keeps busy -- and odd hours --, mainly doing fairly basic work, seeking out people for information, with the occasional more challenging and dangerous snooping around. Some distractions help -- he's tempted by cocaine, but ultimately limits his reliance on it, but female pleasures are harder to resist. In particular, there's Beatriz, the new intern at Dora Lobo's, a twenty-three-year-old student whom he finds himself very much attracted to -- and hits it off with.
Beatriz is unsure of what kind of career she wants to embark on -- she's a law student, but is thinking of giving it up for psychology. She also is carrying around some baggage -- and coy about what it is, leaving Bellini (repeatedly) guessing. Her hints don't help much:
I don't have any problem with sex. Just the opposite, I love sex. My pain is more serious. Deeper.On their first date, Bellini takes her to the restaurant where he had proposed to his wife three years earlier; unsurprisingly, his relationship with Beatriz -- who helpfully suggests he could really do with some psychoanalysis, and even sets him up with a professional -- proceeds somewhat awkwardly and inconclusively (complicated by there being a another convenient woman in the picture). Still, it makes for another element in the otherwise investigation-focused story, and allows Bellini to reveal and reflect on his various issues (without taking them all too seriously).
There's a decent rhythm to the narrative, Bellotto sometimes falling back too much on PI-atmosphere -- Bellini's mentions of the music he listens to (a lot of blues ...) -- but mostly keeping a light touch with all of Bellini's baggage (his name, father issues, his ex-wife). Some things don't work that well -- Beatriz's dark secret, and an unfortunate fixation on tuna sashimi (and what it might resemble) -- but overall Bellini and the Sphinx is an enjoyable light ride, with enough variety to keep readers interested. The case and its solution aren't particularly surprising in their turns, but there's enough surrounding it, and Bellini, to make for a decent read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 26 April 2019
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Brazilian author Tony Bellotto was born in 1960.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2019 the complete review