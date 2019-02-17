

The Creativity Code



Marcus Du Sautoy



UK subtitle: How AI is learning to write, paint and think

US subtitle: Art and Innovation in the Age of AI

B : interesting examples; fine state-of-AI overview

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 1/3/2019 John Thornhill The Guardian . 12/3/2019 Jonnie Wolf Nature . 19/2/2019 Barbara Kiser The Spectator . 20/4/2019 Steven Poole Sunday Times . 17/2/2019 James McConnachie

From the Reviews :

"Du Sautoy suggests that machine learning techniques are becoming so good that, in some fields, it might be possible to attain transformational creativity. (...) Du Sautoy largely debunks the myth of the lone genius. (...) The increasing pervasiveness of algorithms needs to be carefully handled, Du Sautoy concludes. But if we can get that right then our powerful new tools can significantly enhance the human code. " - John Thornhill, Financial Times





"Du Sautoy’s discussion of computer creativity in the arts is fascinating but the computer art itself is underwhelming. (...) While most of the chapters are given to a discussion of computer art, The Creativity Code is at its best when Du Sautoy, a mathematics professor at Oxford University, discusses his own subject." - Jonnie Wolf, The Guardian





is at its best when Du Sautoy, a mathematics professor at Oxford University, discusses his own subject." - "Whatever one makes of du Sautoy’s final verdict, the journey to it is eloquent and illuminating." - Barbara Kiser, Nature





"Spoiler: there is actually no creativity code, and AI can’t yet perform artistic feats that are plausibly human. The interest of this book is really the journey, as our author travels around various labs to be shown the state-of-the-art in machine learning. (...) By the end of this elegantly conceived book, du Sautoy has subtly but fatally pricked the giant PR bubble of tech ‘AI’, while at the same time composing an inspirational hymn to the power of man and machine working in harmony." - Steven Poole, The Spectator

The complete review 's Review :

The Creativity Code offers an overview of the state of Artificial Intelligence (AI) today, specifically its applications to activity we consider 'creative'. Mathematician Marcus Du Sautoy's focus here is on the question of whether or not computers can, or will be able to, produce what humans can that goes beyond the familiar and formulaic -- art, for example, or not just calculating mathematical problems but devising proofs of theorems. Does it come down to code -- essentially, an algorithm --, even in humans (the 'creativity code' of the title), or is something more -- a uniquely human attribute, or at least consciousness -- required to produce actual art ?

Du Sautoy looks at a variety of examples of what AI can already do, and while many of these are familiar from recent media reports it's still a useful and interesting tour, often with helpful insights. He begins with games: with their strict and limited rules and clear objectives, they're ideal proving ground for computer programs. It's been repeatedly demonstrated that, for many games, vast computing power (and the right algorithm ...) is sufficient to play at and beyond human capabilities. Tic-tac-toe (noughts and crosses), with its limited possible moves, was easy to crack (in particular because, as is easy to figure out, optimal play invariably leads to a draw); chess was already a much more complicated problem, but was also cracked years ago.

Because of the far, far greater number of possible moves in the Chinese game of Go -- "the complexity of Go makes it impossible to analyze the tree of possibilities in any reasonable timeframe" -- it was long thought to be beyond computer reach. The key to cracking it came with the approach: not pure number-crunching, considering all the possible moves -- the long prevalent way of employing computers, since that seems to be where they have such a great edge over humans, able to crunch numbers so much more quickly --, but rather programming the computer to figure it out for itself. As Du Sautoy writes of AlphaGo developer Demis Hassabis:

His idea was that, rather than try to write the program himself that could play Go, he would write the meta-program that could write the program to play Go.

A 350-word section of the book was written by an algorithm that specializes in producing short-form essays based on a number of keywords that you supply. Did it pass the literary Turing test ? Did you notice ?

At the moment, all the creativity in machines is being initiated and driven by the human code. We are not seeing machines compelled to express themselves. They don't seem to have anything to say beyond what we are getting them to do. They are ventriloquist dummies and mouthpieces serving our urge to express ourselves.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 April 2019

See Index of books dealing with Mathematics

See Index of books about the Internet and Computers

About the Author :

Marcus Du Sautoy teaches maths at Oxford. He was born in 1965.

