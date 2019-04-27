Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Samalio Pardulus



by

Otto Julius Bierbaum



general information | our review | links | about the author

German title: Samalio Pardulus

Translated and with an Introduction by W. C. Bamberger

Illustrations by Alfred Kubin

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : nice little dark tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The Samalio Pardulus of the title is a monstrous figure, a larger than life "wild ugly man" from an old and powerful family who:

did no take part in the life of his day, was deaf to every feeling those people called happiness or unhappiness. He cared nothing for pleasure itself.

He knew only one desire: to be alone and to create around himself a new world of forms of his imagination, which made a powerful bid to present itself in images.

His desire was to bring to light his innermost visions, render the wavering steady, the scattered insubstantial.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 April 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

Wakefield Press publicity page

El Nadir publicity page

Illustrations by Alfred Kubin

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

German author Otto Julius Bierbaum lived 1865 to 1910.

- Return to top of the page -