Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - books / fiction

A Die With Twenty-Six Faces



by

Louis Lüthi



general information | our review | links | about the author

With numerous illustrations

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : appealing little bookish volume, nicely done

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

A Die With Twenty-Six Faces is a semi-fictionalized essay about 'alphabet books' -- "that is, books with letters for titles" --, Lüthi writing about 'L.', who collects these.

'L.' is a convenient stand-in for the author, but also otherwise an appropriate entity in this context, as:

At present, L.'s collection of alphabet books amounts to thirty-four volumes. Two triples and five doubles means he has tracked down twenty-five letters so far, including the three that Stephen [Dedalus, in Ulysses] mentions by name: F, Q, and Q. The only letter missing is L

(warning ! dreaded pdf format !)

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 April 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

Roma Publications publicity page

Q & A at Metropolis M

See Index of Books on Books

See Index of Literary Essays

C by Tom McCarthy

F by Daniel Kehlmann

S., multiple authors

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Louis Lüthi was born in 1980.

- Return to top of the page -