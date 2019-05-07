|
Deep Red
Our Assessment:
B : intriguing story but unevenly handled
The complete review's Review:
Deep Red begins with twelve-year-old sixth grader Kanako on a school trip that is suddenly cut short for her: late in the evening her teacher has her gather her things and brings her back to Tokyo, where something has happened to her family.
Kept in the dark at first, she imagines a traffic accident, but gradually it dawns on her that something truly terrible happened.
Initially headed for the hospital, ultimately it's only necessary to go to the medical examiner's office, where her parents and her two young brothers all lie dead, slaughtered in their home a few hours earlier.
To begin with, the system was such that the victim's side couldn't appear in court. Relatives weren't even informed when the trial be held. [...] In their nation's system, there was no opportunity for the victim's family even to convey its sorrow over the loss. [...] They couldn't even observe the public hearing, unlike the defendant, and didn't receive a copy of the ruling.A 1990 Supreme Court ruling sums the reasoning behind this up:
The purpose of conducting criminal investigations and employing prosecutorial powers is to maintain a greater good, namely public and social order, and not the restitution or reclamation of rights of the victim of the crime.Kanako can't leave well enough alone, however, and gets her hands on Tsuzuki's official statement, finally learning the details of what happened. She continues to have mixed feelings -- there's her survivor's guilt, her anger at her father, who she understands acted badly (in other respects as well), and her incomprehension why her innocent brothers should have suffered. And there's one detail she latches onto in particular: Tsuzuki had a daughter, Miho, who was almost exactly her age. Kanako wants to know how she handled the consequences of what her father did -- and toys also with the idea of some sort of revenge:
Kanako wanted to meet her polar opposite and ascertain whether the shape of suffering in the other's heart vied with the one locked away in her hideaway.Kanako seeks out Miho, though she doesn't tell her who she is, using a false name. Miho works as a bartender, and is married -- in an abusive relationship, though she seems to feel she deserves no better. The two girls befriend each other -- though Kanako is less open, still plotting in the back of her mind. It's an interesting dynamic, with Miho very open -- she reveals what her father did early on -- while Kanako necessarily remains guarded, since she specifically doesn't want Miho to know her true identity.
Deep Red is uneven, with Nozawa getting diverted by particular angles to the situation(s). Some of the aspects are interesting -- the role of the press, who are outrageously in-your-face, even by Western tabloid standards, or the secretive judicial process -- but Nozawa seems unsure just how much to harp on these, and as is they flap somewhat loosely in the story. The crime is a fairly clever set-up -- there are extenuating circumstances to aspects of it (Akiba arguably had it coming, to quite some extent), but other parts (the killing of the innocent young boys) are beyond any pale -- but Nozawa sets it up almost too neatly -- only to then not delve into it past a certain point.
Most interesting is how the two girl handle their pasts, and how they interact in the present. We learn too little of how twenty-year-old Kanako got here, but Nozawa makes clear that she has not processed what happened adequately -- even as she publicly claims she has:
"I'm not as tied down to the past as everyone thinks I am."Miho, meanwhile, has embraced an unhealthy relationship, and long hasn't sought to change her circumstances -- until then finally considering drastic action, with Kanako's help .....
There's arguably too much her to churn through. For too much of Deep Red, Nozawa seems uncertain exactly of what he wants the novel to be, so it shifts uneasily around, from straight-out thriller to a variety of critiques of aspects of Japanese society, including business, the legal process, capital punishment, and family life. Still, Nozawa follows Kanako's thoughts and actions reasonably well -- including a number of detailed, focused scenes that work particularly well --, and much here is intriguing. Parts of the story, particularly Kanako and Miho's relationship, suggest he's digging at something deeper -- even if he never quite manages to dedicate himself fully to the novel's most successful strands.
The writing, too, can be a bit rough and uneven, the translation too often distractingly just-stilted. Still, Deep Red is readable, and compelling enough.
- M.A.Orthofer, 7 May 2019
Japanese author Nozawa Hisashi (野沢尚) lived 1960 to 2004.
© 2019 the complete review