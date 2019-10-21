the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 October 2019

21 October 2019 - Monday

Climate fiction | Parade review

       Climate fiction

       At Scroll.in they've now completed Rajat Chaudhuri's three-part series exploring 'the relationship between climate change and literature'.
       The three pieces are:
  1. Why contemporary fiction can no longer evade an ethical obligation to engage with the climate crisis

  2. Dystopia or utopia ? Politics or aesthetics ? What are the challenges of writing climate fiction ?

  3. Will climate fiction change 21st century literature the way that modernism did in the 20th century ?

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Parade review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Kawakami Hiromi's Parade: A Folktale.

       This small little book is an off-shoot of sorts of her novel, Strange Weather in Tokyo -- and out soon, from Soft Skull Press.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


