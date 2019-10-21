the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
21 October 2019
21 October:
Climate fiction | Parade review
21 October 2019
- Monday
Climate fiction | Parade review
Climate fiction
At Scroll.in they've now completed Rajat Chaudhuri's three-part series exploring 'the relationship between climate change and literature'.
The three pieces are:
- Why contemporary fiction can no longer evade an ethical obligation to engage with the climate crisis
- Dystopia or utopia ? Politics or aesthetics ? What are the challenges of writing climate fiction ?
- Will climate fiction change 21st century literature the way that modernism did in the 20th century ?
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Parade review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Kawakami Hiromi's Parade: A Folktale.
This small little book is an off-shoot of sorts of her novel, Strange Weather in Tokyo -- and out soon, from Soft Skull Press.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
