"Doch wer dieselbe spöttische Verwegenheit und überdrehte Lust erwartet, womit der Franzose literarisch den Gesetzesbruch begeht, den wird Der Anatom enttäuschen. Der emotionslose Ton des teils in der ersten, teils in der dritten Person erzählten Buches mag eine Funktion der Behinderung des Helden sein. (...) Der Romancier macht sich den Sadismus als demokratisierendes Projekt zu eigen. Gewissenhaft legt er die allgemeine Unansehnlichkeit des Menschenlebens frei." - Ingeborg Harms, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





enttäuschen. Der emotionslose Ton des teils in der ersten, teils in der dritten Person erzählten Buches mag eine Funktion der Behinderung des Helden sein. (...) Der Romancier macht sich den Sadismus als demokratisierendes Projekt zu eigen. Gewissenhaft legt er die allgemeine Unansehnlichkeit des Menschenlebens frei." - "Unfortunately for Frobenius, the absence of sensation comes across as not dissimilar to an overly developed one. His 18th-century France and the peculiar torment felt by his hero are reminiscent of Patrick Süskind's novel, Perfume . The notion that this is an original subject is also dissipated by Andrew Miller's Ingenious Pain , which deals with similar material." - Isobel Montgomery, The Guardian





. The notion that this is an original subject is also dissipated by Andrew Miller's , which deals with similar material." - "Nikolaj Frobenius’s novel De Sade’s Valet is a literary equivalent of ‘avin’ it large in Romford. It is banal and successfully commercialised (having sold 150,000 copies in Scandinavia, Germany and France), but a spark from the Sadians’ brazier of unmeaning. (...) These incidents are described in prose that manages to seem both stale and over-written, although they are superior to later passages when Latour has become Sade’s valet and procurer. Film rights have been sold, and certainly the Honfleur scenes and serial killings have cinematic possibilities. Frobenius’s musings on cruelty are sufficiently unchallenging for Hollywood." - Richard Davenport-Hines, London Review of Books





is a literary equivalent of ‘avin’ it large in Romford. It is banal and successfully commercialised (having sold 150,000 copies in Scandinavia, Germany and France), but a spark from the Sadians’ brazier of unmeaning. (...) These incidents are described in prose that manages to seem both stale and over-written, although they are superior to later passages when Latour has become Sade’s valet and procurer. Film rights have been sold, and certainly the Honfleur scenes and serial killings have cinematic possibilities. Frobenius’s musings on cruelty are sufficiently unchallenging for Hollywood." - "La lista de Latour, la primera de las obras de Frobenius que se publica en España, retrata tres tipos de sadismo: el sexual, personalizado en el marqués de Sade; el científico, identificado en Latour, que utiliza sus investigaciones para infligir dolor, y el del policía que acaba moviéndose por impulsos sádicos y que utiliza la tortura para que los detenidos confiesen." - Amelia Castilla, El País

The complete review 's Review :

The translations of Nikolaj Frobenius' novel featuring a character named Latour-Martin Quiros shift expectations for the reader with their different choices of title: only the Spanish ('Latour's list') almost reflects the original ('Latour's catalogue'), while the English, French, and Italian translations went with the catchier name and connotation by choosing one of Latour's roles (as de Sade's valet), while the de-personalized German ('The anatomist') centers on a different role the character assumes. The infamous Marquis de Sade did indeed have a valet called Latour (but apparently actually named d'Armand), who was involved in the notorious 1772 'Spanish fly' incident in Marseilles, for which both were tried and sentenced to death in absentia, and executed (in effigy), and which does feature in the novel, but Frobenius imagines a far more complete character with his otherwise entirely invented Latour -- and, yes, both a catalogue and a list of names feature prominently in the novel as driving forces for this character.

De Sade's Valet is divided into seven parts, alternating between third-person omniscient narrator and Latour's own account; it proceeds simply chronologically, from before his birth, and if at the beginning and towards the end other characters are the focus, it is nevertheless all about Latour, whether in describing his mother and her circumstances leading up to his birth or then in following the investigations of an inspector on the trail of what has by then become his very criminal activity.

Latour is born to an incredibly unattractive woman -- "a masterpiece of ugliness" --, Bou-Bou Quiros, in Honfleur, in Normandy. After some years in an orphanage, Bou-Bou was adopted and actually enjoyed a very happy childhood, very much loved by her parents, but she lost them in a fire when she was just fourteen. Already adult in appearance, she moved into a secluded cottage and eventually used her inheritance to bankroll a very successful money-lending business, together with a local lawyer, Goupils. She was widely hated for that, even as the locals relied on her, and lived a mostly isolated life -- but eventually did get pregnant, giving birth to Latour.

The child was also very ugly, but was even more remarkable for another reason: his inability to feel any pain, as he suffered from a form of congenital analgesia. Soon, the young boy wonders what he is missing, and he spends a lifetime in pursuit of some understanding, wondering all the while what it means that he lacks this otherwise practically universal feature: "He felt nothing himself, and sometimes wondered whether he was truly alive".

While Bou-Bou and her child are deeply devoted to one another, the mother does occasionally see a need to discipline him, but already when he was very young she realized it serves no purpose to punish him corporeally, since it has no effect. She does, however, figure out what is effective: simply ignoring him, pretending he doesn't exist. It worked well:

Only when his mother forgave him and they were reconciled did he feel himself once more a whole person.

I wanted to complete a comprehensive catalogue of the parts of the human brain. I wanted to be a great anatomist.

I could not find the organ for pain.

I came to the conclusion that I would not find it until I had mapped and catalogued the whole brain.

I began to perceive that it was not the pleasure in these activities that the Marquis was trying to describe: it was loneliness. The desert of isolation. The emptiness of his prison. The stories were about pain: the body's pain was the only proof that his isolation was not total. Was that why I could feel no pain ?

About the Author :

Norwegian author Nikolaj Frobenius was born in 1965.

