the complete review - fiction

Street Sleeper



by

Geoff Nicholson



Title: Street Sleeper Author: Geoff Nicholson Genre: Novel Written: 1987 Length: 186 pages Availability: Street Sleeper - US Street Sleeper - UK Street Sleeper - Canada

B : a few bumps in the road, but good fun

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Mail . 2/4/1987 Val Hennessy

From the Reviews :

"It's a load of bollards, hugely entertaining, very Rabelaisian and a great debut in pumping gas. Could become a cult book, particularly among Beetle fans." - Val Hennessy, Daily Mail

The complete review 's Review :

Street Sleeper shifts back and forth between several characters and storylines (many eventually crossing and/or overlapping), but the central character is Barry Osgathorpe and the novel begins with him disappointing his fiancée Debby by announcing:

'It's no good,' said Barry Osgathorpe, 'we shan't ever be married because I've decided that I must go out "on the road" and find myself.'

For ten years in that bloody library everyone thought I was just a wimp, just a nothing. Nobody's ever going to think I'm an easy touch again.

We believe in clearing the mind of babble, and it's obvious you feel the same way. You're only concerned with fundamentals -- lifestyle, ideology, how to get your Volkswagen repaired, the nitty-gritty.'

Ishmael hadn't even been trying.

'We think you're a very wise man. We think you're something special. We wondered if you might stay here for a while, be a kind of spiritual guide.'

The windscreens were bullet-proof, the cars had monstrous all-terrain tyres, bumpers made out of steel tubing, hub-caps featuring Boadicea-style spikes, engines so big they burst from their compartments. Sheets of ugly, tattered metal had been welded on here and there as protective shields. They were ugly, deformed and dangerous.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 October 2019

:

The complete review 's Geoff Nicholson page.

's Geoff Nicholson page. Official site

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

About the Author :

English author Geoff Nicholson, born in Sheffield in 1953, has written a flurry of novels. He lives in London and New York.

