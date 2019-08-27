|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Bishop's Bedroom
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : effectively atmospheric but a bit off in its pacing
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Bishop's Bedroom is set shortly after the end of the Second World War, largely on and around Lake Maggiore, the very long (over 65 kilometers), narrow lake in northern Italy and Switzerland.
The narrator has a small yacht, the Tinca, and since his return from Switzerland, where he was interned for the last years of the war, spends much of his time sailing the long lake -- a kind of fishbowl-freedom that seems like more than it is because of the many-sidedness of the lake and its shores.
(The extended elongated form of the body of water allows for much more variety than on your usual lake/side.)
I just want to have a life again. I'm thirty years old, the war is over, and I'm not a widow anymore.Orimbelli is itching for a bit of adventure, too, and quickly latches onto the narrator, convincing him first to stay over at the villa, as well as then having him take him out on the boat on some local jaunts. Soon the two are buddies, sailing about from spot to spot -- and picking up women, with Orimbelli somehow managing to almost always get the better of it, to the narrator's slight annoyance. Eventually, the narrator thinks there's an opening with Matilde -- but even here Orimbelli blocks him, telling him a tale of how, in fact, he and Matilde are in love and looking to be together after he leaves his wife.
The narrator, without any real ties of his own, can't quite figure out exactly what the Villa Cleofe situation is. Matilda's missing husband complicates matters too; as the narrator soon learns from Orimbelli, Angelo is not dead (and Orimbelli isn't the only one in on that not-quite-secret) -- and beside the not-quite-marriage to Matilde (since it was conducted by proxy, and then not consummated within the requisite time, it doesn't count, officially), the actual circumstances around what happened to him in Ethiopia would seem to render him ... unfit to be a spouse. (It's not exactly that simple, and Chiara rather overcomplicates the figure and his role(s) in the story, usefully using him to tie up one end but not finding much more for him to do.)
The men have long been absent, because of the war -- which, in Angelo and Orimbelli's cases began with the Ethiopian campaign -- and while the narrator was only interned for a few years in Switzerland, Orimbelli also just returned home after nearly a decade away, including several years in Naples; his background remains several degrees of shady. (The woman who is the narrator's steadiest girlfriend over the course of the story is also married, and simply free for the moment because her husband has been an American prisoner of war; when he returns, the narrator (readily) leaves her to him.)
It only sinks in for the narrator that Orimbelli had his reasons for roping him into this odd family situation when it is too late -- but even though he has been used, it's not nearly in as effective a way as Orimbelli presumably hoped. The Bishop's Bedroom is a bit of a mystery -- there's a death, and, for a while, it's unclear whether it was suicide or murder, but the how-dunnit resolution is not exactly top-tier mystery plotting and writing -- but that's almost only incidental. It's mainly about atmosphere, and the dark -- and/or empty -- layers to Orimbelli and the narrator (with Angelo thrown in for good, if very odd, measure), their murky pasts and unmoored presents; hence also so much of the novel taking place on the boat on the lake (with its own impressively imprecise geography and unpredictable winds, blowing this way and that ...). So also, much is meant to be left unspoken -- even as most of it comes to fore, one way or another, as denial only goes so far, Orimbelli's entreaty more wishful thinking than realistic, even if much is only hinted at rather than precisely spelled out:
Let's not refer to that. We'll not refer to it, ever. What happened, happened.It makes for a reasonably engaging dark story, certainly livened up by the dramatic deaths that take place, and with a nice melancholy-gloomy shading throughout -- so also in the conclusion, as the narrator faces a choice of what future he might embrace (not that there's much doubt that he remains a cut-and-run kind of guy -- understandably, too, after what he's lived through at Villa Cleofe). But the pacing is a bit off -- they spend an awful lot of time sailing, under various conditions, and the arrangements with their changing cast of female companions are rather more detailed, boring, and sordid than need be (though given that the narrator so often winds up playing second fiddle, this perhaps appropriately reflects some of his exasperation). More problematically, the payoffs to what would seem to be the build-ups fall pretty flat; Chiara has his talents, but lacks the mystery-writer's finesse with suspense and resolution. The narrator's occasional odd, too-certain pronouncements -- "He was permanently irritated, as short people always are" -- also contrast oddly with his general uncertainty about events and people, as the narrative finds itself a bit too often just slightly off-key.
- M.A.Orthofer, 23 October 2019
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Italian author Piero Chiara lived 1913 to 1986.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2019 the complete review