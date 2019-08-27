

The Bishop's Bedroom



by

Piero Chiara



Italian title: La stanza del vescovo

Translated by Jill Foulston

The Bishop's Bedroom was made into a film in 1977, directed by Dino Risi and starring Ugo Tognazzi and Ornella Muti

Our Assessment:



B : effectively atmospheric but a bit off in its pacing

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly A 27/8/2019 .

From the Reviews :

"Readers will be swept away by this lush, gothic-tinged mystery and its unscrupulous characters." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

The Bishop's Bedroom is set shortly after the end of the Second World War, largely on and around Lake Maggiore, the very long (over 65 kilometers), narrow lake in northern Italy and Switzerland. The narrator has a small yacht, the Tinca, and since his return from Switzerland, where he was interned for the last years of the war, spends much of his time sailing the long lake -- a kind of fishbowl-freedom that seems like more than it is because of the many-sidedness of the lake and its shores. (The extended elongated form of the body of water allows for much more variety than on your usual lake/side.)

The boat often attracts attention, especially from "vacationers or bored villa owners hanging about in our ports", and so also at the start of the novel when the narrator moors at Oggebbio he is approached by a stranger who expresses some interest in the unusual craft. The man invites him for a drink, and then for dinner at his home, the Villa Cleofe, which the narrator is happy enough to accept. The local's name is Temistocle Mario Orimbelli; the house is from his wife's family, the Berlusconis -- which two generations earlier had included a bishop; it's his room the novel takes the title from.

Orimbelli is no great catch -- the narrator notes that he is about: "forty and looked fifty, with an egg-shaped body and short arms and legs" -- but turns out to be quite the ladies' man (if of the sleazier sort); his wife is: "very thin, schoolmarmish and snooty", and the narrator takes her to be at least ten years older than her husband. Living with them is Matilde Scrosati, Orimbelli's sister-in-law, who is a more agreeable sight: "young, voluptuous, pale and blond". She is also a widow: she had married Angelo Berlusconi in 1935 -- but only by proxy, because he had been sent off to the Ethiopian battlefields before the papers were ready -- and he had been reported missing and presumed dead since 1936; just now the requisite ten years had passed so that he could be written off and declared dead, a bureaucratic process the family was in the process of completing.

If the narrator -- and Orimbelli -- are a bit adrift, without actual professions to keep them busy for the time being -- and Signora Cleofe is all stasis, Matilde soon shows herself ready for something new:

I just want to have a life again. I'm thirty years old, the war is over, and I'm not a widow anymore.

Let's not refer to that. We'll not refer to it, ever. What happened, happened.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 October 2019

About the Author :

Italian author Piero Chiara lived 1913 to 1986.

