From the Shadows
Our Assessment:
B : beautiful (and often amusing) little story, but (too) gossamer-light
The complete review's Review:
From the Shadows centers entirely around Damián Lobo, now in his early forties and recently laid off from his job.
He is not in financial straits -- he got a good severance package, has some savings, can rely on unemployment support for the next few years -- but certainly otherwise feels somewhat at sea.
With little close contact to others, he's taken to playing out dialogue in his mind, imagining himself being interviewed on a television show ("with stratospheric viewing figures"), in front of a live studio audience: "a mechanism for conversing with himself".
it was as though the two of us occupied parallel dimensions -- simultaneously very close to each other and very far away.And rather than feeling isolated and separated from the world at large, Lobo finds:
I'd never felt so free. Like my wardrobe was the center of the universe, like the universe was expanding outward from that very point ...The family isn't one of great readers, but there are some books on the supernatural in the attic, and Lobo takes to these; he also goes online, in the persona of the 'Ghost Butler' -- i.e. basically as himself. And eventually he makes contact, of sorts, with Lucía, who recognizes a ghost-presence in the house ever since she bought the wardrobe; the relationship remains on this other plane, Lucía accepting Lobo as a ghostly presence, but it certainly also affects Lobo.
His relationship with his interviewer, whom he calls Sergio O'Kane, also shifts during his time in the wardrobe. Lobo dislikes him, and outgrows him in a way, and:
A day came when Damián decided never to go back to the show, and soon after this he learned that it had been discontinued due to woeful viewing figures.When he eventually needs a substitute he doesn't revive Sergio O'Kane ("who still occasionally showed up, begging to be brought back to life") but eventually finds (i.e. imagines) another questioner, Iñaki Gabilondo, a cable TV host -- meaning that because: "it was a subscription channel, the ratings could never match those enjoyed by O'Kane, but it was a more select audience".
Lobo has issues that have weighed on him for much of his life. He's not that close to his father, whom he rarely sees, but he is fixated (including sexually) on his sister, a Chinese girl adopted by his parents two years before he was born; she is often on his mind -- including the concern that she must be wondering what happened to him (even though he mostly keeps his distance from her too -- and, typical for all his relationships, when he finally does get back in touch with her, she tells him she hadn't been particularly worried about not hearing from him for so long).
Already as a child he felt almost that he, and not his sister, was the adopted one -- and:
I felt like I was the one who'd come into the family unit from outside, from some far-off place.The wardrobe, in this household, is an ideal island-refuge -- even if, of course, Lobo remains, in practically every sense, apart from the family and their lives (not to mention the world at large ...). He is, at best, a shadowy presence in their lives.
It's an entertainingly presented look at social isolation and dependency, the search for a role in life, and in others' lives. Lobo essentially lets himself be swallowed whole, disappearing entirely from the (open) face of the earth -- a vanishing that no one really even notices -- and only slowly does he (re)create a public self, and even more slowly a physical one. Millás pushes Lobo to action with a twist to the family's not-so-happy marriage, as Federico brings a lover home when his wife and daughter are away and Lobo finds a way out his situation; a nice dark touch to the novel (which Millás only carries so far, in leaving his ending fairly wide-open).
It all works quite well, and certainly makes for an entertaining little tale, with Lobo's fantasized TV interviews a particularly clever and enjoyable touch. Yet From the Shadows ultimately also feels a bit insubstantial -- perhaps appropriate, considering Lobo is meant to be such a shadow of a character ... --, a solid story but somehow not entirely convincing as a novel; indeed, feeling more like a (pleasantly) drawn-out short story. Gossamer light -- with even any ugliness or evil barely having any depth, a sense reïnforced by Lobo's almost entirely untroubled journey (despite the obvious personal hurt, as well as a very dark turn the story eventually takes) --, the narrative in From the Shadows feels almost too anecdotal; perhaps that's what he was going for -- certainly with the TV interviewers, since that's their style --, but it ultimately does limit the resonance of the story.
Still, this is a good, quick read, all the more gripping for the sustained tension of possible discovery -- of Lobo's presence in the household, as well as more personal discoveries among the various, each in their way troubled, characters.
- M.A.Orthofer, 1 September 2019
Spanish author Juan José Millás was born in 1946.
