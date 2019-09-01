

the complete review - fiction

From the Shadows



by

Juan José Millás



about the author

Spanish title: Desde la sombra

Translated by Thomas Bunstead and Daniel Hahn

Our Assessment:



B : beautiful (and often amusing) little story, but (too) gossamer-light

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer El País . 25/4/2016 Jordi Gracia

From the Reviews :

"Sin rebajar nada del aire risueño de sus mejores novelas, fabrica una cruda fábula moral de intención política: el sabotaje de la docilidad rutinaria contra el desvalimiento, la subversión sin sermón del orden pacífico de nuestro tiempo mientras caen como moscas los parados y allí se quedan, invisibles, en la sombra y sin comprender las causas de sus males porque “eso era el poder, la capacidad de actuar desde la sombra”." - Jordi Gracia, El País

The complete review 's Review :

From the Shadows centers entirely around Damián Lobo, now in his early forties and recently laid off from his job. He is not in financial straits -- he got a good severance package, has some savings, can rely on unemployment support for the next few years -- but certainly otherwise feels somewhat at sea. With little close contact to others, he's taken to playing out dialogue in his mind, imagining himself being interviewed on a television show ("with stratospheric viewing figures"), in front of a live studio audience: "a mechanism for conversing with himself".

Lobo is conscious that this alternate reality he immerses himself in -- often running concurrently with the real one -- is only in his head. He's not deluded; it's simply a fallback mechanism he uses to engage with himself, an elaborate form of self-analysis as well as a stage on which he can get the attention missing elsewhere. So also, there's a considerable focus on the ebb and flow of the questioning, and how the audience reacts -- and the subject-matters and topics that draw in more viewers.

A small transgression leads to a small comedy of errors that finds Lobo needing to slip out of sight briefly. He does so by slipping into an enormous wardrobe he comes across -- only to find that the wardrobe is picked up and transported to the house of someone who has bought it -- with, unbeknownst to anyone (beyond the observation of how heavy the piece of furniture is: "Christ ! Feels like there's a dead body in there"), Lobo still stashed inside. The wardrobe had been purchased by Lucía, who was stunned to discover that it was the old wardrobe from her grandparents' home, complete with the repeated markings of her and her brother's heights over the years still visible -- a blast from the past that she can't resist.

Lucía is married to Federico -- a marriage that is pretty tired and routine by now -- and they have a moody teenage daughter, María. Lobo can't make good his escape from the wardrobe when it is first put in place -- or rather can, but only as far as the couple's bed, under which he hides for the first night -- but then decides he might want to stick around. The design of the huge wardrobe is such that there's a large dead space at the back of it. With a bit of work, Lobo transforms it into a small hidden room of his own. And he moves in.

The family is away during the day, so he can putter around the house (and clean up behind the messy family), and when they're home he remains well-hidden in his secret room. It seems fairly easy not to leave traces of his presence behind, and he rather takes to this odd new living situation -- often still with his imagined interviewer for company. And though the husband and wife occasionally look into the wardrobe and fetch things from it, they remain oblivious to what's almost right in front of their noses: even when they're separated from Lobo just by thin sheet of plywood:

it was as though the two of us occupied parallel dimensions -- simultaneously very close to each other and very far away.

I'd never felt so free. Like my wardrobe was the center of the universe, like the universe was expanding outward from that very point ...

A day came when Damián decided never to go back to the show, and soon after this he learned that it had been discontinued due to woeful viewing figures.

I felt like I was the one who'd come into the family unit from outside, from some far-off place.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 September 2019

About the Author :

Spanish author Juan José Millás was born in 1946.

