the complete review - poetry / translation

Gilgamesh



by

Michael Schmidt



Title: Gilgamesh Author: Michael Schmidt Genre: Non-fiction Written: 2019 Length: 163 pages Availability: Gilgamesh - US Gilgamesh - UK Gilgamesh - Canada

The Life of a Poem

Our Assessment:



B : good introduction to and contemporary perspective on the classic work -- and an interesting look at translation, in its broadest sense(s)

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"(A) kind of journey through the work, an account of its origins and discovery, of the fragmentary state of the text, and of the many scholars and translators who have grappled with its meaning. (...) Schmidt, in his book, sort of moseys through the poem, addressing topics as they arise. (...) Sometimes Schmidt seems less a literary historian than just a friend, who has come over to our house for the evening, with a bottle, to read us a terrific poem. (...) (I)t would not be a bad idea, in approaching Gilgamesh , to start with Michael Schmidt’s book. Yes, it is a commentary, not an end-to-end translation, but it includes a lot of translated passages -- the best ones, needless to say." - Joan Acocella, The New Yorker





The complete review 's Review :

The ancient not-quite-epic ("The poem's final failure as an epic may be due to the fact that it isn't an epic", author Michael Schmidt observes) Mesopotamian poem Gilgamesh is among the most famous texts of world literature -- not least because it is one of the 'first' -- but also one of the more unusual. For one, despite being: "the oldest long poem in the world, [it] is a relatively new classic", only fairly recently (re)discovered, translated, and included in the canon. It is also one that does not exist, in the original, in some final fixed form -- including literally, as Schmidt notes that:

No one institution possesses a full text of Gilgamesh in Standard Babylonian. It s now a jigsaw puzzle with pieces scattered across the Middle East, Europe, and the United States. The pieces of the jigsaw are mixed in with pieces of other puzzles, themselves spread across many centuries and several languages.

Because of discoveries and re-interpretations of older tablets, the words won't settle. They change before our eyes; the poem remains provisional, shifting like dunes.

A definitive text will never be established. The poem will never stabilise. It abounds in contested readings; and, to complicate matters further, additional material that re-adjusts the poem keeps surfacing in archaeological digs, museum collections, and even on the black market in antiquities.

suffered the fate of long-established classical text, but -- being a newcomer -- it has suffered in a more accelerated form: it has been annexed and academicised, put upon, traduced, or -- we might rather say -- colonised, in a post-modern spirit.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 October 2019

About the Author :

Michael Schmidt is editor of the PN Review.

