the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

11 July 2018

11 July: Rentrée littéraire numbers | A Life Misspent review


11 July 2018 - Wednesday

Rentrée littéraire numbers | A Life Misspent review

       Rentrée littéraire numbers

       The French 'rentrée littéraire' -- the big flooding of the book market with the big (and prize-contending) titles is still more than a month off, but the preview are beginning -- beginning with the numbers.
       As widely reported, 567 novels will hit the market -- down from last year's 581, but more than 2016's 560. One interesting note: fiction in translation continues its slow decline, with only 186 foreign works, the lowest since 1999 (!). (The decline has been slow rather than precipitous -- there were 191 last year, 196 in 2016 -- but it's a steady, continuing decline).
       On the other hand, first novels are better-represented than any time since 2007 -- a sign, perhaps, that the French are looking for something new .....
       Previews of the big titles should be appearing over the next couple of weeks.

       A Life Misspent review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of A Life Misspent, by Suryakant Tripathi, known as Nirala, a 1939 Hindi work that came out in translation a couple of years ago.

