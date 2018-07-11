the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The French 'rentrée littéraire' -- the big flooding of the book market with the big (and prize-contending) titles is still more than a month off, but the preview are beginning -- beginning with the numbers.
As widely reported, 567 novels will hit the market -- down from last year's 581, but more than 2016's 560.
One interesting note: fiction in translation continues its slow decline, with only 186 foreign works, the lowest since 1999 (!).
(The decline has been slow rather than precipitous -- there were 191 last year, 196 in 2016 -- but it's a steady, continuing decline).
On the other hand, first novels are better-represented than any time since 2007 -- a sign, perhaps, that the French are looking for something new .....
Previews of the big titles should be appearing over the next couple of weeks.