the complete review - fiction

Mad Toy



by

Roberto Arlt



Spanish title: El juguete rabioso

US title: Mad Toy

UK title: The Mad Toy

Translated and with an Introduction by Michele McKay Aynesworth

Also published (UK, 2013) in a translation by James Womack

UK edition has an Introduction by Colm Tóibín

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian* . 8/9/2013 Anthony Cummins [* review of 2013 translation]

From the Reviews :

"James Womack's fizzy translation yo-yos between the high-flown and the low-slung as befits a cocktail of surreal dream sequences and down-and-dirty naturalism. The quick-fire dialogue appears boldly (and justifiably) in an unstuffy modern idiom" - Anthony Cummins, The Guardian

The complete review 's Review :

Mad Toy is a short four part coming of age novel, each of the four chapters basically focused on a different stage of Arlt stand-in Silvio Drodman Astier's youth and young adulthood.

Silvio narrates the story, and begins with his free-spirited early teen years. The novel opens with him being: "initiated into the thrilling literature of outlaws and bandits". Silvio grows up in a bookish environment, and he and his friends and family are presented as passionate readers throughout; in this opening, stories are literally plastered on the walls (of a shop), but he is constantly referring to various popular authors and their endless book-series as well. Silvio is critical of some of the pulp that gets read, but he obviously indulges constantly even in that and it is very much part of his world -- the world of his rich imagination, and then to some etent of his reality, as he tries to imitate it and create his own adventures with some friends.

Making a new friend, he is entranced by how his family lives:

With the exception of one absent person, the local police officer, everyone in that small, quiet cave idled in sweet vagrancy, passing in lazy leisure from the novels of Dumas to the comforting sleep of their siestas and the friendly gossip of the afternoon.

The Club should have a library of scientific works so that the brotherhood may rob and kill according to modern industrial methods.

Now comfortably settled in, I eyed Virgin and Mother with distaste. Today I was clearly not in the mood to read a potboiler, so I picked up Electrical Engineering and began to study the theory of rotating magnetic fields.

More than ever I was convinced that a great destiny lay ahead of me. I could be an engineer like Edison, a general like Napoleon, a poet like Baudelaire, a devil like Rocambole.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 July 2018

:

(* review of 2013 translation)

About the Author :

Argentine author Roberto Arlt lived 1900 to 1942.

