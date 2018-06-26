the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Patrick Süskind's international bestseller Perfume was made into a movie more than a decade ago, but now it's also been turned into a TV mini-series, the first two episodes premiering at the Munich Film Festival on Friday.
Jochen Kürten has the story at Deutsche Welle, in Munich Film Festival premieres Perfume TV series based on Patrick Süskind book - including the news that Netflix has acquired the international rights, so you can expect to see it there in the not too distant future.
Interesting that they refer to it as 'season one' -- meaning they're presumably leaving their options open to expand on the book in possible seasons to come .....
The Austrian (state) competition for the most attractive books of the (last) year -- 'die 15 schönsten Bücher Österreichs 2017' -- recently announced the winners; see also the pictures of the award ceremony.