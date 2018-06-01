the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

At the Times Literary Supplement site Roland Kelts writes about Japanese questions of the soul, looking at what he calls the 'A.M.'-- "After Murakami" -- generation of Japanese writers.
He finds:
The sex and race-driven identity politics currently animating and, to my mind, diminishing the literature and cultural products of the West are either muted or non-existent in Japan, where postmodern aesthetics are the outer skin of a modernist backbone.
Japanese stories focus on the individual adrift in seas of excessive convenience and information, obsessed with personal not political identities, and questions of the soul.
Many of the authors he mentions are under review at the complete review.
And having also heard Slow Boat (etc.)-author Furukawa Hideo read from his own work, I can confirm that it is, indeed, an ... unusual experience.
(Meanwhile, see also the recently reviewed The Rise and Fall of Modern Japanese Literature, by John Whittier Treat -- with a much broader (and hence less focused on the current -- though Furukawa and some of these others do get a mention) ambit.)
In the Rochester Review Kathleen McGarvey profiles University of Rochester-based publisher of literature in translation Open Letter, in A small giant in world literature.
10 years, 100 titles, and (by now considerably more than) 100,000 books is pretty good -- and the graphic at the end of the article, with all 100 book covers, is actually pretty useful as a quick overview.
The Seoul International Book Fair opened yesterday and runs through Sunday.
The Guest of Honour this year is the Czech Republic -- "Historically it is the first time, when Czech literature is presented to Korea in more complex manner".
See also Kwak Yeon-soo's report on the International Translation and Publication Symposium ("held on the sidelines of the 2018 Seoul International Book Fair") in The Korea Times, Translated literary works gaining influence.
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Gunnhild Øyehaug's novel, Wait, Blink: A Perfect Picture of Inner Life, just out in English from Farrar, Straus and Giroux.
(A film based on this was released in 2015; it was apparently the 10th most successful (domestic) film in Norway that year -- though with only 22,442 tickets sold.
So somehow I don't think the movie-tie-in angle will be very helpful with selling US/UK readers on the English translation .....)