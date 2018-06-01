the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 June 2018

21 June: Contemporary Japanese writing | Open Letter profile | Seoul International Book Fair | Wait, Blink review


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 June 2018 - Thursday

Contemporary Japanese writing | Open Letter profile
Seoul International Book Fair | Wait, Blink review

       Contemporary Japanese writing

       At the Times Literary Supplement site Roland Kelts writes about Japanese questions of the soul, looking at what he calls the 'A.M.'-- "After Murakami" -- generation of Japanese writers.
       He finds:
The sex and race-driven identity politics currently animating and, to my mind, diminishing the literature and cultural products of the West are either muted or non-existent in Japan, where postmodern aesthetics are the outer skin of a modernist backbone. Japanese stories focus on the individual adrift in seas of excessive convenience and information, obsessed with personal not political identities, and questions of the soul.
       Many of the authors he mentions are under review at the complete review. And having also heard Slow Boat (etc.)-author Furukawa Hideo read from his own work, I can confirm that it is, indeed, an ... unusual experience.

       (Meanwhile, see also the recently reviewed The Rise and Fall of Modern Japanese Literature, by John Whittier Treat -- with a much broader (and hence less focused on the current -- though Furukawa and some of these others do get a mention) ambit.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Open Letter profile

       In the Rochester Review Kathleen McGarvey profiles University of Rochester-based publisher of literature in translation Open Letter, in A small giant in world literature.
       10 years, 100 titles, and (by now considerably more than) 100,000 books is pretty good -- and the graphic at the end of the article, with all 100 book covers, is actually pretty useful as a quick overview.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Seoul International Book Fair

       The Seoul International Book Fair opened yesterday and runs through Sunday.
       The Guest of Honour this year is the Czech Republic -- "Historically it is the first time, when Czech literature is presented to Korea in more complex manner".
       See also Kwak Yeon-soo's report on the International Translation and Publication Symposium ("held on the sidelines of the 2018 Seoul International Book Fair") in The Korea Times, Translated literary works gaining influence.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Wait, Blink review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Gunnhild Øyehaug's novel, Wait, Blink: A Perfect Picture of Inner Life, just out in English from Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

       (A film based on this was released in 2015; it was apparently the 10th most successful (domestic) film in Norway that year -- though with only 22,442 tickets sold. So somehow I don't think the movie-tie-in angle will be very helpful with selling US/UK readers on the English translation .....)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 June 2018)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2018 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links