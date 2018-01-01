Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - drama

The New Adventures

of Don Quixote



by

Tariq Ali



general information | our review | links | about the author

Premiered 1 November 2013, in a production directed by Jean-Claude Berutti at the Grillo-Theater, Essen, as Die neuen Abenteuer des Don Quijote

With an Interview with the author

With a Note from the Director

With many full-color, full-page photographs of the production, by Arko Datto

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B- : some fine bits, but too loose and baggy

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Tariq Ali's play, The New Adventures of Don Quixote, premiered in Germany in 2013, but doesn't seem to have much of a performance history beyond that, and one can understand why: while an appealing idea -- a Don Quixote for (and in) contemporary times --, there's too little unity to the play, making it seem too much just a sequence of scenes. As message-drama, the messages also threaten to overwhelm (as well as veering, in staged form, easily to the oversimplified). Ali manages some fine scenes and exchanges -- but it doesn't quite add up to a play.

Setting the bar very high, Ali acknowledges in an interview printed at the beginning of this volume, that:

the play I wrote is not conventional, its style is a homage to the giants of the last century: Meyerhold, Brecht, Weiss.

My people have lived in this continent for fifteen hundred years. Fifteen hundred years. And still it goes on.

NOBEL-COMMITTEE MAN: I've come on behalf of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee.



PRIVATE X: I think you've got the wrong man. Surely you want Don Quixote ?



NOBEL-COMMITTEE MAN: Certainly not. He's never killed anyone. This prize is awarded only to those who help peace by making war. It's a lot of money. Millions of dollars.



PRIVATE X: Smiles. Just for killing children ? Or adults as well?



NOBEL-COMMITTEE MAN: For preserving the peace.

That is where the world might be remade. Might be. Might be.

MULE: Who created us ?



ROCINANTE: What kind of dumb questin is that ? The great master Cervantes, of course. Who else ?



MULE: God.



ROCINANTE: Listen, you obstinate fool. We're animals. We don't have to believe in God. That's meant for superior species.



MULE: Why did Cervantes create us ?



ROCINANTE: Because he was a genius. I think he made me a bit like himself. But those who ride us were not so lucky.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 June 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

Seagull Books publicity page

See Index of Drama books

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Author Tariq Ali was born in 1943.

- Return to top of the page -