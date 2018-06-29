

The Traitor's Niche



Ismail Kadare



Albanian title: Pashallëqet e mëdha

Translated by John Hodgson

A- : sharp, dark novel of totalitarianism

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times A 3/2/2017 Mark Damazer Literary Review . 2/2017 Judith Vidal-Hall The Spectator . 4/2/2017 Ian Thomson TLS . 1/3/2017 Alev Adil Wall St. Journal . 15/6/2018 Sam Sacks

Impressed



"Kadare penetrates the fear and insecurity of his characters, who are never able to achieve any physical or psychological peace, whether in victory or defeat, or when chaperoning a severed head around the empire, or presiding over a head’s display in the capital. (...) This is a mesmerising story filled with rapidly drawn, memorable characters and vivid descriptions of architecture and desolate landscapes." - Mark Damazer, Financial Times





"Nobody conveys the creation of states of fear and their consequences on a population better, though Kadare does so with a sense of irony and a dark humour that often rise to the heights of absurdity, even when describing the most extreme situations. (...) The banning of language and culture; the loss of personality and autonomy; the obliteration of memory; the denigration of native myths and legends: these things will be familiar to many colonised peoples. Kadare captures all this and more in his unique style" - Judith Vidal-Hall, Literary Review





"In John Hodgson’s lucid translation, The Traitor’s Niche is absorbing from start to finish. Kadare’s allegorical burlesque has rarely been so trenchant." - Ian Thomson, The Spectator





is absorbing from start to finish. Kadare’s allegorical burlesque has rarely been so trenchant." - "The cold, strange landscapes and the richness of Kadare’s fictional world have a literary magic that exceeds any attempts to reduce this novel to a political message. Rather, the author seeks to awaken the existential possibility of articulating our resistance to forgetting" - Alev Adil, Times Literary Supplement





"The book’s political intentions are shrewd and unmistakable. By depicting the corruption and whimsical cruelty of the Ottoman Empire, Mr. Kadare smuggles in a damning appraisal of Albanian Communism. But it would be wrong to think of this novel as an Orwellian political allegory. Its evocation of the past feels both contemporary (tourists flock to Istanbul to gawk at the severed head, and you can almost imagine them taking cellphone photos) and outside of time." - Sam Sacks, Wall Street Journal

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The Traitor's Niche is set in the early nineteenth century, as Kadare reïmagines Ottoman rule and specifically the subjugation of Albania at the time. The 'Traitor's Niche' of the title is set in a square in the part real (the Hagia Sophia is nearby), part fictional (the Palace of Dreams and the Central State Archive, familiar from other Kadare novels, are other landmarks) capital of the empire. In the niche in one of the walls a carefully tended head is generally kept on display, of enemies of the state -- or servants of it who have failed it. The head is a warning and reminder -- and a sight that attracts many gawkers.

When the novel opens Hurshid Pasha is away on a mission to retrieve the head of the (historic) Ali Pasha, the ruler of the distant province of Albania whose opposition to central rule the empire cannot tolerate. Hurshid's predecessor, Bugrahan Pasha, had failed in the same mission, and so for now it is his head that occupies the niche -- failure is unacceptable. Hurshid has greater success; he retrieves the head and it is immediately sent off to the capital by courier Tundj Hata -- who makes some money on the way by displaying it for villagers in the isolated regions he travels through, as he understands that:

for remote, buried hamlets, this spectacle was at the same time their literature, theater, art, philsophy, and perhaps love.

It occurred to Abdulla that he had never rebelled against anything in the world, not even against his own self.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 June 2018

Albanian author Ismail Kadare was born in 1936. He was the first winner of the Man Booker International Prize (2005).

