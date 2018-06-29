|
The Traitor's Niche
Our Assessment:
A- : sharp, dark novel of totalitarianism
Review Consensus:
The complete review's Review:
The Traitor's Niche is set in the early nineteenth century, as Kadare reïmagines Ottoman rule and specifically the subjugation of Albania at the time.
The 'Traitor's Niche' of the title is set in a square in the part real (the Hagia Sophia is nearby), part fictional (the Palace of Dreams and the Central State Archive, familiar from other Kadare novels, are other landmarks) capital of the empire.
In the niche in one of the walls a carefully tended head is generally kept on display, of enemies of the state -- or servants of it who have failed it.
The head is a warning and reminder -- and a sight that attracts many gawkers.
for remote, buried hamlets, this spectacle was at the same time their literature, theater, art, philsophy, and perhaps love.Only once the head is on display in the Traitor's Niche -- "The center of the empire's attention. An extinguished star" -- does Kadare return to Ali Pasha's own life and story, and rebellion. Not the first to rise up against his sovereign, he failed to rally his people behind him, his own cruelty towards them making him too little different in their eyes from the more distant powers: "when he confronted the sultan and was forced to call on their aid, they made no move". The Traitor's Niche is, in part, a commentary on Albanian history too, and Kadare repeatedly addresses the centuries of failed and limited uprising against the greater powers, as well as the situation specific to that time (including, for example, the Greek role and position).
Kadare describes Ali Pasha's end slightly differently than how it actually happened -- though in both cases his severed head was eventually delivered to the sultan.
The story then moves beyond Ali Pasha's removal and death, the Albanian territory and its people threatened with the ultimate punishment, called: "Caw-caw", the "process of stripping a land of its national identity". Its five stages culminate in "the eradication or impoverishment of the language" and finally "the extinction or enfeeblement of the national memory" -- Kadare's dark vision of totalitarian rule taken to its extremes.
Among the main characters in The Traitor's Niche is Abdulla, the keeper of the niche, a young man who is at the center of the story as the novel opens. His life also undergoes a major change during this time, as he gets married -- but finds himself impotent. When Ali Pasha's head is put on display he is still struggling with his predicament -- an impotence he realizes is much more deep rooted than just physically, as he wonders about this man who dared rise up against the all-powerful state, and:
It occurred to Abdulla that he had never rebelled against anything in the world, not even against his own self.By the end of the story, Abdulla is no longer keeper of the niche, and Hurshid Pasha's brief time of triumph is also over, the crushing state once again asserting it's dominating power over one and all.
It's an effective story of how a state can completely subdue all those it exerts dominion over, Kadare creatively describing the potentially complete oppression of its subjects (forced to stop up their chimneys, even, so that the blinding, choking smoke fills their houses ...). While the niche is a memorable center-spot, the regions distant from the seat of power -- the grey nowhere lands -- are also particularly well presented.
A commentary on the Albania of Kadare's time (it was written in the mid-1970s), The Traitor's Niche feels closer to parallel than parable -- and all too close, still, the historical trappings making for just a veneer of distance while the tools of totalitarianism seem, at least in variations, all too current and familiar.
An effective, well-told, and disturbing novel.
- M.A.Orthofer, 29 June 2018
Albanian author Ismail Kadare was born in 1936. He was the first winner of the Man Booker International Prize (2005).
© 2018 the complete review