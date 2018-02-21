

the complete review - fiction

A Girl in Exile



by

Ismail Kadare



about the author

Requiem For Linda B.

Albanian title: E penguara

Translated by John Hodgson

From the Reviews :

" A Girl in Exile is a compelling amalgam of realism, dreaminess and elegiac, white-hot fury. Kadare communicates with awful immediacy the nature of tyranny and the accommodations that those subject to it must make " - John Banville, Financial Times





is a compelling amalgam of realism, dreaminess and elegiac, white-hot fury. Kadare communicates with awful immediacy the nature of tyranny and the accommodations that those subject to it must make " - "(T)he prose is pleasingly odd, the locutions and idioms strained and startling. In English, Kadare sounds ponderous and precise, like someone continually reaching -- and overreaching -- for the right words. (...) A Girl in Exile is a book about learning to live with the dead, and with death, with shadows and with loss. It’s about ghosts -- about spectres haunting people, places, states and psyches." - Ian Sansom, The Guardian





is a book about learning to live with the dead, and with death, with shadows and with loss. It’s about ghosts -- about spectres haunting people, places, states and psyches." - "Kadare has a weakness for cliché that divests his characters of particularity and which means the book can lack resonance. But at its best it is a chilling, humane and strangely beautiful work that will leave you with a lingering sense of discomfort." - Matthew Adams, The Independent





"Rudian, and the novel, seem to live on two planes; the body’s, constrained by politics and violence, and the soul’s, where anything is possible. If this is a kind of freedom, Kadare shows that it comes at a terrible price." - Adam Kirsch, New Statesman





"I suspect that a great many readers will be frustrated by this book, since it revolves around a relationship that barely exists, a mystery that is not a murder, and a description of a repressive regime that barely glances at the depth of its horrors. But even if it does not satisfy our expectations, it is profoundly intriguing -- not least in the suggestion of the deep imaginative complicity with one’s subject matter that is needed by every true writer." - Caroline Moore, The Spectator





" A Girl in Exile treats directly the impossibility of making art, being in love, or living an ordinary life in the conditions imposed in Albania in the second half of the 20th century." - Francesca Wade, The Telegraph





treats directly the impossibility of making art, being in love, or living an ordinary life in the conditions imposed in Albania in the second half of the 20th century." - "Kadare is a master at braiding narrative strands: the incipient relationship between Stefa and his interrogator, the physical affair with Migena, Stefa’s increasingly obsessive pursuit of the mysterious Linda B., the revealed love between the two women, even the argument at the heart of Stefa’s play -- all coalesce into a flawless plot. (...) Stefa’s quest for the lost Linda B. mirrors not just that of Orpheus but of the greater quest of an artist for his art, and of a citizen for justice." - Alberto Manguel, Times Literary Supplement





"With nuanced accuracy, Kadare shows how communism is herdthink, the utter nullity of the individual, the pervasive negation of soul and will and mind, added to the burden of labor in service only to the state." - William Giraldi, The Washington Post





"This undercutting of the tale of the genius artist, of the tragic Lermontovian hero revivified after communism, hardly makes up for the novel’s failures to relate the pain and experiences of Linda or Migena except through Rudian. But the narrative focus on Rudian exposes the role men too often assume in telling women’s stories -- under Hoxha, after Hoxha." - Sean Guynes-Vishniac, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

The girl in exile of the title is Linda B., a teenager living with her family in internal exile in Albania in the last years of the Enver Hoxha regime. Their crime is simply that they are suspect because of their bourgeois roots, and connections to the old royal court. They are not formally imprisoned, but must report to the local authorities and are not permitted to travel without permission -- almost impossible to obtain to go to, for example, the capital, Tirana. Every five years their situation is reëvaluated, but their internment is not lifted until the fall of the regime.

The novel focuses, however, on successful playwright Rudian Stefa, tolerated by the regime -- though his latest play is being held up by the authorities, who have not yet given permission for it to be performed. Stefa included the ghost of a dead man in the play, and he assumes that is the sticking point, an element the powers that be have trouble with. When Stefa is summoned to the Party Committee for a formal meeting, he sees cause for concern: either the problems with the play are worse than he thought -- or maybe it's that matter with the young art student, Migena, he's been seeing. In fact, it's neither of these; instead, they want to know about one of his books, a copy personally inscribed for Linda B.

Stefa has no recollection of the girl, and it turns out he never met her: it was Migena who came to the book-signing and asked him to dedicate it to her close friend from her hometown. But Linda B. has now committed suicide, and between the personally signed book and how much Linda B. obsessed about Stefa in her diary they have to ask about a possible closer connection.

Eventually Stefa learns more about Linda B. from Migena, including how desperate she was for any excuse to get to Tirana. And as Migena explains to the playwright, while Linda B. dreamed of Tirana, "her vision of Tirana needed a human being in it. You filled that gap." She also conveys just how desperate Linda B. must have been:

I would have done the same. In Linda's place, I would have also traded endless years of internment for six months of life.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 February 2018

About the Author :

Albanian author Ismail Kadare was born in 1936. He was the first winner of the Man Booker International Prize (2005).

