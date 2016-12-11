

the complete review - fiction / poetry

A Voyage to India



by

Gonçalo M. Tavares



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Contemporary Melancholy (a journey)

Portuguese title: Uma Viagem à Índia

Translated by Rhett McNeil

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : creatively wide-ranging verse-epic

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Humanité . 22/11/2012 Alain Nicolas Le Monde A+ 14/9/2012 Alexandre Lacroix

From the Reviews :

" Un voyage en Inde est un fascinant roman d’aventures, intelligent et burlesque" - Alain Nicolas, L'Humanité





est un fascinant roman d’aventures, intelligent et burlesque" - "Essayez d'imaginer un roman qui enchaîne les péripéties drolatiques au même rythme qu'un des premiers albums de Tintin, et dont le contenu intellectuel soit aussi dense que les Recherches philosophiques de Ludwig Wittgenstein. (L)'une des oeuvres les plus marquantes de la littérature européenne récente" - Alexandre Lacroix, Le Monde

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

With a protagonist -- "our main character, / our hero" -- named Bloom, the promise of an odyssey, and a ten-canto-framework that clearly mirrors the greatest of the Portuguese classics, Camões' The Lusiads, Tavares' verse-epic A Voyage to India immediately suggests a very specific (and grand) lineage as well as some of its literary aspirations. Its first verses similarly suggest lofty, eternal ideals, with mentions of great touchstones of yore -- places (ancient Greece; Machu Picchu; the Lascaux caves; Stonehenge; Vesuvius), people (Hermes Trismegistus), and objects (the Black Stone of Mecca) -- but also hint already that, for all the grandeur of these things past, the focus here will be elsewhere, as Tavares repeatedly intones and reminds: "We shall not speak of" or see these particular things. So while he doesn't quite say it outright, he certainly implies that Bloom's voyage might be a slightly more mundane matter.

Literary antecedents and allusions certainly matter to Tavares: "you can know a man by what he reads", he slips in -- and even if he is quick to add: "but that's not the only way", it's clear that this epic-voyage is well-informed and shaped by literature. Indeed, at one point he goes so far as to say the written word is defining:

At bottom, each life, in general, is nothing more

than a literary style.

Thus the urgency to leave the place

where the world had existed overmuch.

Thus: a voyage. And somewhat thus: India.

Men always start close to the end,

or at least very far from the beginning.

Bloom, for example, wants to go to India

and is speaking, thinking, and seeing -- but in Paris.

The voyage was a long one, but the word "long" had been

one of the words whose meaning had changed the most

with technological advances. India was only hours away.

Long hours (in terms of space), but hours.

The issue is that countries no longer

care whether or not they are creating poets .

And even the factories themselves cannot tolerate waste:

all material must be put to use,

the way a skillful prostitute makes use of all nooks and crannies

of her body. Countries have lost their style,

and gained stockholders.

a bible,

a book about the soul and another about the inner workings of cells,

as well as two books that are treasured classics

There are books and more books -- too many books (thinks Bloom).



There are no longer any wise men, only readers, exclaims Bloom.

The cities here

were initially built like poems,

but they were quickly finished up with cheap bricks

and the suffering of those who worked long hours

and earned very little. This country

is like the others: beautiful and brutal.

The important thing, at bottom, is the symbolism of things

and, of course, the money.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 December 2016

- Return to top of the page -

:

Caminho publicity page

Viviane Hamy publicity page

Seix Barral publicity page

See Index of Portuguese literature

See Index of Poetry

See Index of books from and about India

See Index of Travel-related books

Other books from Dalkey Archive Press under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Portuguese author Gonçalo M. Tavares was born in 1970.

- Return to top of the page -