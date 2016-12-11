|
A Voyage to India
B+ : creatively wide-ranging verse-epic
With a protagonist -- "our main character, / our hero" -- named Bloom, the promise of an odyssey, and a ten-canto-framework that clearly mirrors the greatest of the Portuguese classics, Camões' The Lusiads, Tavares' verse-epic A Voyage to India immediately suggests a very specific (and grand) lineage as well as some of its literary aspirations.
Its first verses similarly suggest lofty, eternal ideals, with mentions of great touchstones of yore -- places (ancient Greece; Machu Picchu; the Lascaux caves; Stonehenge; Vesuvius), people (Hermes Trismegistus), and objects (the Black Stone of Mecca) -- but also hint already that, for all the grandeur of these things past, the focus here will be elsewhere, as Tavares repeatedly intones and reminds: "We shall not speak of" or see these particular things.
So while he doesn't quite say it outright, he certainly implies that Bloom's voyage might be a slightly more mundane matter.
At bottom, each life, in general, is nothing moreBut in building on the greats Tavares also strikes out in entirely new directions. He has little interest in simple, humble homage or deferential imitation: he goes his own way -- as his Bloom does, circuitously, to India (and, as it turns out, fairly quickly, back) --, creating a modern work, suited to (and reflecting) contemporary times.
This voyage is contemporary: "We're in the year 2003 / and there's still nothing new under the sun". The reason(s) for Bloom's voyage are gradually revealed, his basic explanation -- "I'm looking for a woman, said Bloom, or else / wisdom" -- explained more closely only over time. Only a third of the way in, for example, does Bloom begin to reveal what he left behind in hometown Lisbon, and that: "I am searching for a woman because I want to forget / a different one"; and it takes even longer until he admits to what else drove him away (or served as reason to flee, as he is guilty of a classically terrible act):
Thus the urgency to leave the placeBloom advances slowly -- and hardly directly: the book begins with him in London, and from there he proceeds to Paris, then Germany, Vienna, and Prague. Well into Canto IV (of ten) he's still only made it to the French capital -- but as Tavares suggests:
Men always start close to the end,Of course modern-day travel is different than in older times:
The voyage was a long one, but the word "long" had beenThe contrast -- and, often, conflicts -- between the classical and modern worlds are central to Bloom's voyage, and to many of his experiences, and a major theme of Tavares' work. Contemporary consumer society is very different from that of previous ages -- "The concept of existence / changed abruptly in the last century" -- and though Bloom finds a different culture in India, it is not everything he may have hoped: able to forget some of what he had hoped to forget, he nevertheless finds it difficult to advance to a new, different plane, or to achieve the hoped-for: "wisdom / and oblivion".
So also:
The issue is that countries no longerJust as A Voyage to India itself combines the classic and the contemporary, Bloom also carries the classical with him on his trip, books remaining a cornerstone even as he has (or tries to) unloosen himself from all his other baggage. Bloom is a true bibliophile -- "a man who was capable of holding up an entire country / at gunpoint just to enter its private library" -- and literature serves as a hold; he travels lightly but his backpack does include five books:
a bible,The latter two are only identified considerably later, but its hardly surprising that they turn out to be a Latin classic and an ancient Greek collection, Seneca's Epistles and (even more appropriately) the complete plays of Sophocles. These then also figure prominently when Bloom is in India: even as he says, "I want to see if India exists / outside of language after all", he falls back on the printed word as a cultural exchange involving a copy of The Mahabharata is central to the action there.
Yet despite his love of literature, Bloom comes to voice disappointment that he traveled all this way: "just to end up / in bibliographic negotiations" -- and even as he can not let them go, he complains:
There are books and more books -- too many books (thinks Bloom).Bloom does reach India, but it too is only a stage in a larger (and ultimately round-trip) voyage -- a 'passage to more than India', with Bloom returning first to Paris and then finally making it back to his starting point, his native Lisbon.
The India Bloom encounters is, ultimately, not other enough. He learns:
The cities hereNature, and man's place in the world, are also important themes for Tavares, as he repeatedly notes the overwhelming power of nature, and how feeble any efforts by man against it are, and how ultimately small the role of humans is in the world (even as they believe they have carved out and control so much of it). For all the technological progress since antiquity, the basics -- and man's fragile hold on the world -- remain largely unchanged. As he succinctly sums up, too: "The world is repulsive / and a masterpiece" -- and also: "Life proceeds and is monstrous".
A Voyage to India is not a lyrical or heroic epic. Tavares constantly jolts readers, rather than trying to lull and seduce them with easy-flowing poetry, and for a supposed personal odyssey to India it takes an unusual route. Yet Bloom's simple classically-tragic backstory -- "That's my story. Synthesis, synthesis. And that's it" -- along with the novel's broad reach and basic elements make for a quite remarkable and always interesting work.
Bloom at one point suggests:
The important thing, at bottom, is the symbolism of thingsTavares plays with these, and everything else, in clever and unexpected ways, to create an unusual serious-comic work that is both classic in feel and yet completely modern.
- M.A.Orthofer, 11 December 2016
Portuguese author Gonçalo M. Tavares was born in 1970.
