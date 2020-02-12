

the complete review - literary

Reading is Walking



by

Gonçalo M. Tavares



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The Encyclopedia Series

Translated and with a Foreword by Rhett McNeil

Portuguese titles: Breves Notas sobre a Ciência (2006) Breves Notas sobre o Medo (2007) Breves notas sobre as Ligações (2009) Breves notas sobre a Música (2015) Breves notas sobre a literatura-Bloom (2019)



- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : uneven but worthwhile

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer El Cultural . 16/3/2018 Ascensión Rivas

From the Reviews :

"La obra, en ocasiones críptica y carente de actitud narrativa, es un nuevo prototipo de la original forma que tiene Gonçalo M. Tavares de reflejar el mundo. Y solo es apta para valientes." - Ascensión Rivas, El Cultural

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Reading is Walking collects five volumes of Gonçalo M. Tavares' Encyclopedia-series, originally published between 2006 and 2019: 'Brief Notes on Science', 'Brief Notes on Fear', 'Brief Notes on Connections (Llansol, Molder and Zambrano)', 'Brief Notes on Music', and 'Brief Notes on Bloom-Literature'.

As translator Rhett McNeil explains in his Foreword, all of the books Tavares has published -- some 40-odd volumes -- are marked "Notebook of Gonçalo M. Tavares" and numbered; these are notebooks 19, 22, 26, 37, and 39. McNeil suggests that the first four collected here are: "poetic meditations on a subject. Philosophical poetry. Or the other way around" -- with the final one looking like: "an idiosyncratic dictionary". It's not just the final one in which the approach is distinct, however; each one is in some way tailored to the subject matter.

The layout of the text already suggests the author is prodding readers to a different way of looking: instead of aligning the text with the top of the page, Tavares (generally) presents it bottoms-up; if there is white space, it is on the top of the page. This is particularly pronounced in the opening book, 'Brief Notes on Science', where the notes are, indeed, mostly very brief -- many just two or three lines, along with a bold-face heading. leaving a great blank of space atop them.

In 'Brief Notes on Science' Tavares' understanding of science is a broad and somewhat romanticized one ("the perfect scientist is also a gardener: he believes that beauty is knowledge"); his observations and reflections tend towards the philosophical-abstract more than the substantial -- straying rather far in places, as when he offers:

A Hypothesis



Joy is a catalyst for a scientific experiment; sadness, an inhibitor.

Sadness restricts; how can a sad man discover something ?

Only those who are happy take risks.

Sadness is anti-scientific.

Science and Democracy



Science is a democracy in which each person counts as a vote. But it isn't the entire population that votes, it's only scientists, the investigators.

[...]

The victorious theory, as is the case in this day and age, would be called Truth.

This is how something is proven in science.

Language



Language utilizes science to achieve the illusion of Truth, just as language utilizes art to achieve the illusion of a certain sort of Beauty.

All our science agrees upon the presupposition that reality does not lie.

It's an unproved presupposition.

And what if reality lies to us ? Is it dissembling ? Is it dramatizing ?

You await the correct moral philosophy the way a lover awaits his beloved in a train station. But the train is running late and you start to get nervous.

Calm Down !



Even if you descend to a place in which you can no longer see the clarity of the surface, don't worry too much, because the surface of the world -- it too -- will be dark in just a few hours (night is drawing near).

Writing as a translation of reading. A translation that is not only incorrect, wrong; more than this, disastrous. I write in an attempt to translate what I have read between two identical languages, but I fail, and thus creativity; invention as an obvious failure, not of repetition but in the attempt to pass something from one side to another.

No place, no country, nowhere is further away than the page I am reading. The page that is twenty centimeters away from my eyes is, ultimately, a much greater distance, depending on my will to perceive it, that is: to perambulate.

The human ear is made to hear music, and it isn't by chance that its internal structure isn't a straight line, much to the contrary: it is curved and counter-curved, counter-curved and curved.

And, in the labyrinth, this strange thing occurs: moving forward is often the same as moving backwards.

I am in a labyrinth.

Every word that individually requires investigation should be eliminated.



Every sentence that does not require investigation should also be eliminated.

A predictable literary text is not a literary text. It's a tourist's guidebook.

the Bloom-writer writes each sentence as if it were the last sentence that the reader will read. The reader will die at the end of this sentence: this is the way the writer should think.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 February 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Portuguese literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Portuguese author Gonçalo M. Tavares was born in 1970.

- Return to top of the page -