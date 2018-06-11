the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The bookstore profiled by Damini Kulkarni in Scroll.in, Pune's Sophia Book Store: The bookshop with heart that could (so it did) become successful, is basically a used bookstore, stocked mainly with books in foreign languages -- sold (and bought) by visiting foreign tourists --, but the article offers quite a bit of interest about bookselling in contemporary India.
The reliance on a foreign clientele ("very few customers buy Hindi books") and used books prove to be a good formula -- especially as:
Several other bookstores operating in the area were forced to close after the advent of online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart
The Dutch Foundation for Literature reports on the recently announced Schwob grants for translations of modern classics of world literature into Dutch.
Always interesting to see what is being (and hasn't been, until now ...) translated into foreign languages, and this is a good list of some fine work, most of which has been translated into English -- or, in the case of Uwe Johnson's Anniversaries, is about to be published.
Other titles include Tove Jansson's Fair Play and Inoue Yasushi's Bullfight.
No surprise to anyone who has read John Nathan's Sōseki-biography -- or, indeed, anyone who knows anything about Sōseki --, but as Tomoyo Fukumiya reports in The Asahi Shimbun, Soseki in London felt lonely and sad, postcard to friend shows.
The postcards were apparently long missing, and now they're on display, through 24 June, at the Fukui Children's Museum.
Maybe not worth the trip just for the three postcards, but still .....