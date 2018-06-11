the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 June 2018

11 June: Bookselling in ... India | Translation into ... Dutch | Sōseki postcards


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 June 2018 - Monday

Bookselling in ... India | Translation into ... Dutch | Sōseki postcards

       Bookselling in ... India

       The bookstore profiled by Damini Kulkarni in Scroll.in, Pune's Sophia Book Store: The bookshop with heart that could (so it did) become successful, is basically a used bookstore, stocked mainly with books in foreign languages -- sold (and bought) by visiting foreign tourists --, but the article offers quite a bit of interest about bookselling in contemporary India.
       The reliance on a foreign clientele ("very few customers buy Hindi books") and used books prove to be a good formula -- especially as:
Several other bookstores operating in the area were forced to close after the advent of online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart
       (Showing the impact of online retailers .....)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Translation into ... Dutch

       The Dutch Foundation for Literature reports on the recently announced Schwob grants for translations of modern classics of world literature into Dutch.
       Always interesting to see what is being (and hasn't been, until now ...) translated into foreign languages, and this is a good list of some fine work, most of which has been translated into English -- or, in the case of Uwe Johnson's Anniversaries, is about to be published. Other titles include Tove Jansson's Fair Play and Inoue Yasushi's Bullfight.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Sōseki postcards

       No surprise to anyone who has read John Nathan's Sōseki-biography -- or, indeed, anyone who knows anything about Sōseki --, but as Tomoyo Fukumiya reports in The Asahi Shimbun, Soseki in London felt lonely and sad, postcard to friend shows.
       The postcards were apparently long missing, and now they're on display, through 24 June, at the Fukui Children's Museum.
       Maybe not worth the trip just for the three postcards, but still .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 June 2018)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2018 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links