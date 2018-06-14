

A Biography of a Chance Miracle



by

Tanja Maljartschuk



Ukrainian title: Біографія випадкового чуда

Translated by Zenia Tompkins

Our Assessment:



B : rough around the edges, but mostly quite winning

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ A 26/9/2013 Sabine Berking

From the Reviews :

"Es ist ein ebenso wunderbares wie bitteres Buch, eine schreiende Anklage in Prosa im Stile von Saltykow-Schtschedrin, dem großen russischen Satiriker des neunzehnten Jahrhunderts. Wodka, so erklärt ein Mafia-Boss weise, trinke man nicht, weil er da ist, sondern weil nichts anderes da ist. Über diese Tristesse erhebt sich Lena, ein weiblicher Don Quichotte der Erniedrigten und Beleidigten, wie ein schwebender Chagallscher Engel." - Sabine Berking, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

A Biography of a Chance Miracle amounts to a biography of Lena (who insists on that name, rather than the Ukrainian variants everyone wants to impose on her, Olena or Olenka), who grows up, and struggles, in the newly independent Ukraine. The narrator only reveals herself very late in the novel, but her account is closely based on Lena's own memories -- though she also includes some bits and pieces that Lena remains unaware of and unfamiliar with, to round out the account.

Above all else, Lena is obstinate, from early childhood on. She has strong opinions, and a clear sense of right and wrong, and doesn't necessarily think of possible consequences as she plows ahead. In childhood and youth, these set her somewhat apart, but don't seem particularly atypical. When she can't get into any of the university departments she hopes to study at -- philosophy being her top choice -- but rather winds up in the dreaded physical education department (and even that only thanks to a bribe), it's clear her adult life won't shape up much different. She eventually does find a variety of causes, which she throws herself wholeheartedly and, occasionally, even quite successfully into, notably "canine homelessness" (as she is horrified to find out how the stray pet population in her hometown is being dealt with) and then the treatment of the disabled, specifically as it pertains to a childhood friend of hers whom she makes it her mission to help.

Lena wants to be a savior -- not of the world, as she realistically understands that there's only so much one can do, but at least in some small ways. Among her more harebrained ideas is that of selling miracles -- she's confident enough in her abilities to see herself as a miracle-worker -- but in modern-day Ukraine no one even believes in miracles any longer (though they're gullible about all sorts of other quackery, as Lena discovers) and she can't find any takers.

Lena does have some ambition:

She simply wanted to be someone, someone specific -- not very great, but not small either -- and she wanted to do something.

"I always wanted to help people."

"You don't want to help them ! You want to swindle them !"

"You're right -- swindle them in order to help them. That's my goal !"

In 1996, everything definitely went to pieces and San Francisco sank into the black waters of the free market.

The first thing that Lena said to me was, "If Schneider himself were to come from Switzerland now to have a look at his former pupil and patient, then even he would wave his hand dismissively and say, 'Idiot !'"

What that was supposed to mean, I don't know. Presumably it was some quote, but I still haven't been able to figure out from where.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 June 2018

About the Author :

Ukrainian author Tanja Maljartschuk (Таня Малярчу́к) was born in 1983.

