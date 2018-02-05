Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - biography

Sōseki



by

John Nathan



Title: Sōseki Author: John Nathan Genre: Biography Written: 2018 Length: 273 pages Availability: Sōseki - US Sōseki - UK Sōseki - Canada Sōseki - India

Modern Japan's Greatest Novelist

Our Assessment:



B : solid introduction to Sōseki's life and work

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 5/2/2018 .

From the Reviews :

"Nathan’s incisive portrait of Soseki as a troubled yet widely celebrated literary game changer (...) will likely drive new readers to his fiction." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

The subtitle of John Nathan's biography describes its subject as simply Modern Japan's Greatest Novelist, and while there might be some debate about that, there's no denying that Natsume Sōseki is the foundational figure of modern Japanese literature -- significant and influential even to this day -- and certainly among the greatest.

Born in 1867, Sōseki was a child of the Meiji Restoration, which also saw the continued opening of Japan to Europe and the United States, and the spread of the Western novel, a marked shift from long-standing Japanese literary traditions. And, as Nathan quotes the author, from the first Sōseki wanted to be both immersed in that novel tradition as well as write in reaction to it:

My goal as a student was vague; I knew only that I wanted to master English and English literature and to write important literary works that would astound Westerners.

In December 1904, Sōseki's creative energy geysered, bearing him upward in the space of sixteen months into the empyrean of Japanese writers who were taken seriously. His output during the first act of his literary career went beyond prolific

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 May 2018

About the Author :

John Nathan teaches at the University of California Santa Barbara. He was born in 1940.

