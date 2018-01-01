Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Thomas Clerc



Title: Interior Author: Thomas Clerc Genre: Novel Written: 2013 (Eng. 2018) Length: 337 pages Original in: French Availability: Interior - US Interior - UK Interior - Canada Intérieur - Canada Intérieur - France

French title: Intérieur

Translated by Jeffrey Zuckerman

Our Assessment:



B+ : entertaining domestic spin

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Humanité . 17/10/2013 Sophie Joubert Nouvel Observateur A 5/9/2013 Jérôme Garcin

From the Reviews :

"L’entreprise est absurde, fastidieuse, donquichottesque ... et diablement enthousiasmante. (...) Il regorge d’intermèdes, de mots-valises, de «Fanthomas» et d’aiguilles creuses comme les romans populaires du début du XXe siècle. À la frontière du documentaire et de la fiction, ce livre sous contrainte et sous influences est un drôle de mélange entre bibelots détruits et carrelages blancs, art conceptuel et Cluedo : Mallarmé et Jean-Pierre Raynaud, Marcel Duchamp et le Colonel Moutarde." - Sophie Joubert, L'Humanité





"Nulle trace de nostalgie ou de sentimentalisme dans ce livre de clerc qui, en apparence, tient du catalogue raisonné ou du rapport d'agent immobilier. Et pourtant, à chaque page, à chaque pas, on est saisi par une émotion, un trouble, voire un vertige inexplicable. Plus l'appartement nous est révélé, plus son énigme grandit, plus on rêve de s'y rendre -- code 54 B 68. Petit intérieur, grand livre." - Jérôme Garcin, Nouvel Observateur

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

In its 337 pages Interior covers all of 50 m2 (just under 540 sq. ft). It is a topographic inventory-book, a walking (and nooks and crannies exploring) tour through the very small space that is Parisian Thomas Clerc's 10ème arrondissement apartment at Strasbourg-Saint-Denis. 1 Apartment was a working title for it, but it turned out very much 'interior'; as he notes that: "this book isn't meant to be a simple snapshot of my apartment, but really my apartment in written form".

Master and model Xavier de Maistre is repeatedly invoked -- as Clerc also proclaims this is:

an over-inflated recreation of Voyage around My Room I'm the anti-Xavier de Maistre !

After writing a book on walking every single street of the 10th arrondissement, I've come back home.

I predict that my final book will be entitled A Personal History of My Books (to be published in 50 years).

I can see, however, that their role in my book has been mainly to drown myself under their mass and so keep me from properly revealing myself: forever delaying my laying myself bare, and so trying, through this continual postponement, to stymie this auto-autopsy.

I won't rule out, once this journey is complete, the possibility of opening my apartment up to public viewing, of adding it to the list of Parisian museums that welcomes visitors for a handful of hours each week. Entry: €3.50. Please call ahead for school group visits.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 June 2018

:

Xavier de Maistre's Voyage around my Room

See Index of French literature

About the Author :

French author Thomas Clerc was born in 1965. He teaches at the Université Paris Nanterre.

