the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the winners of this year's Best Translated Book Awards (though not yet at the official site, last I checked; given the hometown win, it's understandable that celebration and partying takes precedence for a few hours ...).
The fiction prize went to The Invented Part, by Rodrigo Fresán, in Will Vanderhyden's translation, published by Open Letter (who also brought out last year's winning title); see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk
(I have to admit that, while this sounds like it would be right up my alley, I have not managed to get into it; I've tried a couple of times, and will try again, but so far it hasn't grabbed me.)
The poetry winner is Before Lyricism, by Eleni Vakalo, in Karen Emmerich's translation, published by Ugly Duckling Presse; see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
The German Litprom focuses on writing from Africa, Asia, the Arab world, and Latin America, and they regularly publish a 'best'-list, of the best new titles from those areas translated into German; they've just now published their Summer 2018 list, which includes Waguih Ghali's Beer in the Snooker Club, as well as books by Guadalupe Nettel, Samanta Schweblin, and Marcelo Figueras, with five of the seven titles translations from the Spanish.