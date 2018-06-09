

Gaudeamus



by

Mircea Eliade



Title: Gaudeamus Author: Mircea Eliade Genre: Novel Written: (1928) (Eng. 2018) Length: 230 pages Original in: Romanian Availability: Gaudeamus - US Gaudeamus - UK Gaudeamus - Canada Gaudeamus - India Gaudéamus - France Gaudeamus - Italia

Though written in 1928, Gaudeamus was only first published in full in a journal in 1986, and then in book form in 1989

With a Foreword by Bryan Rennie

With an Afterword by Sorin Alexandrescu

Where Diary of a Short-Sighted Adolescent was Eliade's high-school (lycée, here) age memoir-novel, Gaudeamus is the account of the next stage in his life, his early university years -- though focused so tightly on the still ultra-self-absorbed narrator that it's certainly no campus novel. It is again a work of very thinly veiled autobiography -- right down to the chapter titled: 'The Characters Judge the Author', where he gets together with old friends and classmates from the lycée and they complain about their portrayal in his Diary of a Short-Sighted Adolescent (specifically, that he hadn't even bothered to change their names).

The narrator notes that the transition to university marks a great change, specifically in the company he keeps, his old classmates going their different ways. He has his book-filled attic room, his fortress of both solitude and company -- he holds the occasional audience here, and one of the major activities he is involved in throughout the novel is a club that he helps establish, with the first meetings in his tight quarters. The narrator does observe academic life to some extent -- mentioning which of his acquaintances is studying where, and the nature of the different faculties -- but isn't much focused on day-to-day university life at its most academic. His own lectures barely rate much of a mention (though exam prep is a recurring issue for him and many of the others), and only a few professors and courses are discussed at any length. Typically, the narrator finds (of one particular admired professor):

My professor was a genius, or perhaps a practical joker, but how was I supposed to know which ?

That afternoon, I had decided to devote my life to chemistry. I had promised myself not to waste my time on anything else. On the first page of my Diary notebooks, I had written, that very afternoon, my cardinal rule: I will never fall in love !

I have sworn to become a hero of ethics; why not also a hero of knowledge ? Why not turn myself into a masterpiece ? Why not make my spiritual life a mirror of the age ?

'Have you ever been in love ?'

In response, he received my usual inscrutable mask.

'I don't think so.'

'Then you will be happy.'

'I know,' I lied, with a sad smile.

As I've told my friend Marcu many times any enlightened Romanian student who is not an anti-Semite is either a coward or a fool. An enlightened student has to be a nationalist.

When you go to Germany, you'll understand Descartes. Over there, the people walk down the street differently. Do you realise how much you can learn in a city where people walk differently than they do here ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 June 2018

About the Author :

Romanian author Mircea Eliade (1907-1986) taught at the University of Chicago.

