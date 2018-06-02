

The Early Cases of Akechi Kogorō



by

Edogawa Rampo



Translated and with an Introduction by William Varteresian

B : tends towards the almost ridiculously elaborate, but enjoyable entertainments

The complete review 's Review :

The Early Cases of Akechi Kogorō collects three stories and a novel which are among the first works in which Rampo's famous character appeared; Rampo would go on to write many more and enjoy great success with the (first amateur then private) detective's further adventures, including with The Fiend with Twenty Faces.

Akechi first appears in 'The Case of the Murder on D. Hill' (D坂の殺人事件), as the friend of the narrator. He is a young man in his mid-twenties, living in a small room that is filled to overflowing with books -- "I let out a gasp of astonishment. The state of the room was simply too bizarre", the narrator says, upon first setting foot in it -- and a reputation as something of an eccentric. Unsurprisingly, given all the books, he's read widely -- pulling out a volume on the unreliability of eye-witness recollections, for example, to make a point. The story itself is bookish, too, involving a murder at a bookshop, having Akechi and the narrator discuss (still relatively new author) Tanizaki, and, eventually, noting comparisons to a Sherlock Holmes tale and Poe; another famous author also figures prominently in the explanation of the unusual crime.

Here, as in the other stories, the facts and observations long seem perplexing -- and only Akechi is able to disentangle them. Elements of the unusual -- including the perverse and unnatural -- are also recurring ones, and the narrator's reaction to this particular case applies just as well to the others:

Hearing Akechi's bizarre conclusion, I shuddered reflexively. What a case this was !

seeking problems like this. Seeking out and solving secret happenings and mysterious cases from the far corners of the world is my pastime.

There are at least six possibilities that might explain it.

The mysterious thing was that the truth of the case did not become clearer each time a new piece of evidence appeared. On the contrary, it seemed to grow more tangled and obscure.

This is a most absurd fantasy. But its absurdity makes it all the more likely to be true. There are sme extraordinary points about this case. There are points which cannot be considered with common sense.

Because the story was so strange, so seemingly ridiculous, he even wondered if Akechi might be playing a trick on him.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 June 2018

Kurodahan Press publicity page

About the Author :

Japanese author Edogawa Rampo (江戸川 乱歩; actually Hirai Tarō (平井 太郎)) lived 1894 to 1965.

