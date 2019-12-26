

Gold Mask



by

Edogawa Rampo



Title: Gold Mask Author: Edogawa Rampo Genre: Novel Written: 1931 (Eng. 2019) Length: 224 pages Original in: Japanese

Japanese title: 黄金仮面

First published serially 1930-1

Translated and with an Introduction by William Varteresian

Our Assessment:



B- : much of it too simple and rough, but interesting literary-culturally

The complete review 's Review :

Gold Mask is a novel pitting Edogawa Rampo's famous amateur detective Akechi Kogorō -- and the Japanese police -- against a larger than life criminal mastermind known as Gold Mask (noteworthy for his appearance, keeping his face hidden and his identity concealed behind a gold mask). Originally published serially, it proceeds in somewhat slapdash manner, with some somewhat forced cliffhangers and rather too many seemingly impossible but surprisingly easy escapes, but generates some excitement along the way, especially then as the novel's two adversaries circle closer in on each other.

The novel begins with the mysterious Gold Mask making a play for: "the pride of Japanese pearls", on display at a great national exhibition. Snatching the pearl is fairly easily accomplished, but the escape in the crowded and well-guarded grounds more of a challenge -- though given that it's the first episode in a novel titled Gold Mask readers can expect he'll make it, somehow or other. Edogawa has some typical fun with how he gets his character out of this seemingly hopeless situation -- a performance of a comedy in the adjacent music hall about none else than that talk-of-the-town: "new-age phantom Gold Mask", for example, proves particularly convenient ..... Still, Edogawa corners -- seemingly hopelessly, and certainly with no (obvious) way out -- his villain, easy pickings for the police. And yet he eludes them.

Here already Edogawa presents some of Gold Mask's bag of tricks, including the use of sedatives so that those meant to be on guard fall asleep as well as disguises beyond just the gold mask, allowing him to take the place of others unnoticed. All well and good -- but Edogawa has Gold Mask use these particular tricks rather too often, which comes to feel a bit lazy. Too bad: some of the other tricks he comes up with are clever (if not necessarily entirely plausible) invention, notably a whole room in which one grand confrontation takes place.

The second appearance of Gold Mask is at the provincial residence of a Lord Washio, who has his own art museum there, and invites the new French ambassador, Rouzières, to visit. The 'Gold Mask'-phenomenon has all Japan on edge, and here too there are concerns about sightings of him -- cleverly used in the surprising explanation to one of the crimes committed here. Once again, disguises play an important role -- also in the sensational (and quite amusing) escape of one of Gold Mask's henchmen.

It's in this episode that Akechi Kogorō finally appears on the scene, almost a quarter of the way through the novel, and from then on it becomes a more personal contest, with Gold Mask warning Akechi off -- "Acquiesce or die", he writes in a note to the detective -- but Akechi of course continuing to investigate and getting closer and closer to Gold Mask and his secrets.

Back in Tokyo, Akechi is approached by the illustrious Ōtori family, where daughter Fujiko has gone wayward -- shockingly, falling for and becoming involved with Gold Mask. Theirs is:

A curious bond between a beautiful girl carefully raised in a good family and a mysterious demon-like burglar. A terrible golden love.

Oh, what a shocking revelation ! No one could fail to know the name of Arsène Lupin, France's gentleman burglar, the chivalrous thief of the age. Akechi claimed that the king of robbers had appeared in Tokyo, Japan. Had he taken leave of his senses ? Was he having a waking dream. It was simply too much to believe.

So even you have the prejudice of the white race. To tell the truth, I hadn't thought of you as an ordinary criminal. In Japan, too, there have been chivalrous thieves since ancient times. But today, this very moment, I retract it. All that remains is my scorn for a contemptible robber.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 December 2019

Kurodahan Press publicity page

Tokyo Sogensha publicity page

About the Author :

Japanese author Edogawa Rampo (江戸川 乱歩; actually Hirai Tarō (平井 太郎)) lived 1894 to 1965.

