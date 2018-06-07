|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
One Deadly Summer
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : long, long simmer rather than burn, but quite nicely done
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The deadly summer of the title is that of 1976, the setting a small town in the south of France.
Eliane -- called Elle --, who turns twenty over that fateful summer, moved to the town with her parents -- the mother everyone calls 'Eva Braun' because she is German (actually Austrian) and the bedridden invalid father -- the year before, and it is Elle who is at the center of the events that unfold.
It was Sunday night, July 18. I lost her on Wednesday, July 28. Our marriage lasted eleven days, including the wedding day. Then I did the wrong thing.From the first, it's clear that Elle -- who, like Ping-Pong, narrates two separate sections of the novel -- is a disturbed young woman, unable to let go of an old, haunting horror. She has a difficult relationship with her parents, refusing to see her father (and the reason for his debilitation adds another twist to the story), while both very close and yet also distant from her mother. She has numerous other relationships of varying intimacy, including with the devoted, bookish Mlle Dieu; she also teases Ping-Pong's brothers, her shapely body hard to ignore, especially when she puts it on display as she does. While always working towards her ends -- "They'll get what they deserve. Their families will suffer." --, she is also still very young in many ways, and both impulsive and emotional.
Most significantly, Elle is caught up in and consumed by her desire for revenge, blurring everything else and all other potential in her life. Even she at times is aware of being too single-mindedly possessed: in the sections she narrates she sometimes shifts to an outside perspective, looking over the scene from a more objective remove, as if it is another who is acting in her place:
I look down at her, from the stillness of my mind, feeling neither disgust nor contempt, nothing. I said to her, 'Oh ! What are you doing, my little Eliane, what are they doing to you ?'A nice touch is that Elle is quite nearsighted, but refuses to wear glasses: she really only sees the world as a blur, and refuses clarity. It makes it easier for her to move inexorably forward with her plan -- even as her lack of seeing things clearly is also responsible for the ultimate tragedy of the story.
Elle is manipulative, but not purely, evily so. Still, she finds it difficult to empathize -- as though worried her feelings might get in the way of her objective; the only person she develops a real understanding with is the aunt. She also knows which buttons to push to get what she wants -- while also being aware of how people will react (for example young Boo-Boo), allowing her to maintain the necessary distance (or proximity, in the case of some of her marks).
One Deadly Summer is all slow, slow simmer -- and more simmer than burn. If the details of the revenge are left until near the conclusion, much is revealed early on: what Elle wants revenge for, as well as who she is targeting, are no great mysteries, from almost the start. So this is a novel of atmosphere and deep dives into character -- both of which Japrisot does well. But this is no quick thriller; it is a very long simmer .....
- M.A.Orthofer, 7 June 2018
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
French author Sébastien Japrisot (actually: Jean-Baptiste Rossi) lived 1931 to 2003.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2018 the complete review