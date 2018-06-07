

the complete review - fiction

One Deadly Summer



by

Sébastien Japrisot



French title: L'été meurtrier

Translated by Alan Sheridan (1980); "Adapted by Gallic Books" (2018)

One Deadly Summer was made into a film in 1983, directed by Jean Becker, and starring Isabelle Adjani

Our Assessment:



B : long, long simmer rather than burn, but quite nicely done

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 26/7/1981 .

From the Reviews :

"This chilling story of psychological suspense is the work of a French novelist who has been influenced by American crime writing, yet on its own terms it is a most original creation." - The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

The deadly summer of the title is that of 1976, the setting a small town in the south of France. Eliane -- called Elle --, who turns twenty over that fateful summer, moved to the town with her parents -- the mother everyone calls 'Eva Braun' because she is German (actually Austrian) and the bedridden invalid father -- the year before, and it is Elle who is at the center of the events that unfold.

One Deadly Summer is presented in six chronological parts, the narrator changing from one to the next (though with some getting two turns). The dominant perspective is that of car mechanic and voluntary fireman Florimond Monteciarri, called Ping-Pong, who narrates the opening and closing sections of the book -- almost half the total. Early on he already ominously notes: "things were different before June", and the basic outlines -- or shadows -- of the novel are clear fairly early on: Elle seeks revenge for some horrific event in the past, and Ping-Pong is to be her main instrument for it. What exactly happened in the past becomes clear, and then is fully reveealed, relatively soon, and most of the novel is a slow simmer of Elle's plan unfolding.

Ping-Pong's father is dead, but he lives with his mother and younger brothers -- bicycle racer Mickey and high school student Boo-Boo -- and a deaf aunt, whom they call Cognata. Already at the start Ping-Pong mentions his father's pianola -- dragged all the way from his original Italian home -- and it is clear the now more or less derelict instrument, and especially that last time it was brought back to the family home, on a fateful night some two decades earlier, has a role to play in the story.

Elle seduces Ping-Pong -- though she takes her time before making her move -- and soon establishes herself in the Monteciarri household. Eventually, she and Ping-Pong get married -- an immediate vortex, taking everything down with it. As Ping-Pong sums up:

It was Sunday night, July 18. I lost her on Wednesday, July 28. Our marriage lasted eleven days, including the wedding day. Then I did the wrong thing.

I look down at her, from the stillness of my mind, feeling neither disgust nor contempt, nothing. I said to her, 'Oh ! What are you doing, my little Eliane, what are they doing to you ?'

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 June 2018

About the Author :

French author Sébastien Japrisot (actually: Jean-Baptiste Rossi) lived 1931 to 2003.

