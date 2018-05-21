the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 May 2018

21 May: Jane Eyre in ... China | Convenience Store Woman review


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 May 2018 - Monday

Jane Eyre in ... China | Convenience Store Woman review

       Jane Eyre in ... China

       In the South China Morning Post Victoria Burrows explains Why China loves Jane Eyre, whether as a feminist manifesto, a history of colonialism or just a simple children's bedtime story.
       Yes, apparently Jane Eyre -- 简·爱 -- is big in China -- really big.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Convenience Store Woman review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Murata Sayaka's Akutagawa Prize-winning bestseller, Convenience Store Woman, due out in English shortly from Grove Press (US) and Portobello Books (UK).

       Interesting title-variations among the translations -- the French simply went with the abbreviated Japanese word for convenience store from the original, Konbini; the Germans, without the convenience of convenience stores, with the reasonably fitting Die Ladenhüterin (essentially: 'the shopkeeper' (f)) -- but I have to say, I'm not entirely sure about the feel of the Italian: La ragazza del convenience store .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 May 2018)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2018 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links