the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

11 May 2018

11 May: Translating from the ... Nepali | Familiar Things review


11 May 2018 - Friday

Translating from the ... Nepali | Familiar Things review

       Translating from the ... Nepali

       At Himal Southasian they have a Q & A with Prawin Adhikari about The art of translating Indra Bahadur Rai.
       Prawin Adhikari translated the collection of stories Long Night of Storm -- see the Speaking Tiger publicity page --, while Manjushree Thapa recently translated Rai's novel, There's a Carnival Today (a(n e-)copy of which I have, and hope to get to, sooner rather than later ...).
       Among Adhikari's observations:
Southasia is at a strange phase of literary translation -- as more and more middle-class children grow up with a weakening grasp of their mother tongues and with greater ease with English, they are having to read literature from their native cultures in English translations.
       And, yes, let's hear it for:
I hope more writers translate.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Familiar Things review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Hwang Sok-yong's Familiar Things.
       This Scribe title came out in the UK and Australia last year, and it's great to see some of their books (like this one ...) are now also going to be distributed in the US.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


