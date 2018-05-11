the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

At Himal Southasian they have a Q & A with Prawin Adhikari about The art of translating Indra Bahadur Rai.
Prawin Adhikari translated the collection of stories Long Night of Storm -- see the Speaking Tiger publicity page --, while Manjushree Thapa recently translated Rai's novel, There's a Carnival Today (a(n e-)copy of which I have, and hope to get to, sooner rather than later ...).
Among Adhikari's observations:
Southasia is at a strange phase of literary translation -- as more and more middle-class children grow up with a weakening grasp of their mother tongues and with greater ease with English, they are having to read literature from their native cultures in English translations.
