Familiar Things



Hwang Sok-yong



Korean title: 낯익은 세상

Translated by Sora Kim-Russell

"Featuring large doses of fantasy, Familiar Things is also a vivid depiction of a city too quick to throw away both possessions and people." - Alice Franklin, Financial Times





is also a vivid depiction of a city too quick to throw away both possessions and people." - "The landfill exists alongside a fantastic world from an earlier period of Flower Island, a phantasmagoria of beauty and nature to which the two boys can escape. (...) Hwang has a keen interest in invisible societies, and he does not condescend or pity them. The novel’s most impassioned passages depict garbage as a social phenomenon, the visible evidence of capitalism. (...) Familiar Things is not particularly notable for vividly rendered detail, singular language or voice. But the measure of a novel is not only its artful telling, but also the power and value of the story being told." - Krys Lee, The Guardian

Familiar Things begins with thirteen-year-old Bugeye and his mother starting a new life, in a place that doesn't quite live up to its idyllic name, Flower Island. Flower Island is a massive city landfill, and Bugeye's mother is offered a job on one of the scavenging crews that go through every day's garbage and salvages whatever is reusable, which is then collected and sold. While the smell is overwhelming -- "a vile combination of every bad odour in the world" -- it is a small metropolis in its own right, "six thousand people living in two thousand household".

It is Baron Ashura, one of the leaders of a crew, that brings Bugeye's mother into the fold, while Bugeye becomes good friends with the Baron's son, a boy around his age called Baldspot. With Bugeye's father: "in that re-education camp or whatever it was, which claimed it turned people into new people before sending them out into the world", his mother soon shacks up with the Baron and they form a small family. When the Baron is eventually also jailed (not for a political crime), Bugeye's mother successfully assumes his leadership-role, and together with a pile of cash they find in the trash the family's prospects look better. The dangerous environment, however, makes escape difficult: if not swallowed whole by it, its hold makes it, and its awful conditions, almost inescapable.

Among the episodes in the novel is one where Bugeye and Baldspot do briefly escape, taking some of the money they found for an expedition into the city proper. Just how extreme the separation between worlds is is made clear by what they go through in getting there: the stench of the garbage clings to them and their clothes so badly that it's almost unbearable to share a bus with them, and Bugeye knows that if they want to do anything they have to get completely cleaned up -- not only bathed but changed into new clothes, right down to their underwear. Amusingly, their old clothes that they scavenged from the garbage are thrown away -- and so they will inevitably wind up back on Flower Island, and perhaps be worn yet again .....

Bugeye isn't entirely a fish out of water in the big city -- he still remembers it from when he was a younger boy and his mother worked in one of the local markets, and he knows his way around -- but it's something quite novel for Baldspot. The cash they have does ensure they get treated okay -- though Baldspot is easily identifiable as not belonging, and needs the more worldly Bugeye to bail him out. Tellingly, too, it's only here, in the outside, real world that the boys reveal and use their actual names:

To his own surprise, Bugeye found himself blurting out his old name.

'Jeong-ho. Choi Jeong-ho.'

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 May 2018

About the Author :

Hwang Sok-Yong (황석영) was born in 1943. He is a leading Korean writer.

