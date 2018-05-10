|
Familiar Things
Our Assessment:
B : fine small novel of South Korea around 1980
Familiar Things begins with thirteen-year-old Bugeye and his mother starting a new life, in a place that doesn't quite live up to its idyllic name, Flower Island.
Flower Island is a massive city landfill, and Bugeye's mother is offered a job on one of the scavenging crews that go through every day's garbage and salvages whatever is reusable, which is then collected and sold.
While the smell is overwhelming -- "a vile combination of every bad odour in the world" -- it is a small metropolis in its own right, "six thousand people living in two thousand household".
To his own surprise, Bugeye found himself blurting out his old name.There's also a fantastical element to Familiar Things, the old Flower Island, before it was a garbage dump, emerging for the boys, an encounter with the past -- and its ghosts -- that makes for a different sort of escape for them. Even under all the garbage, a bit of history shows through -- eerie ("'We just saw a ghost, right ?' Bugeye muttered") and yet also readily accepted. The past, Hwang suggests, is never completely lost and still casts its shadows over the present.
Focusing on the boys, and especially Bugeye, allows for a perspective that is still relatively innocent and takes the world -- regardless how absurd, grim, or fantastical it appears -- as is. For the boys, the ghosts of the past and the Christmas-decorated big city are equally out of the ordinary, and they readily adapt to both. As children, their outsider status is more natural and less oppressive -- the two boys are close and rely mainly on each other, with only a looser connection to other local boys, ghosts, and their parents. Adult issues affect them -- from Bugeye's father having been taken away to his mother and the Baron shacking up -- but remain largely mysterious, while political issues, including bureaucratic ones about the way the landfill operates, are addressed but not ones they have any influence over.
Familiar Things is set during a time of rapid South Korean economic development and harsh political repression. It's hard to pinpoint the exact time -- Hwang remains intentionally vague about it -- but the fact that Bugeye's father is sent to a re-education camp would place it around 1981. (Annoyingly, other cultural markers don't quite fit: there's mention of the movie Star Wars (which premiered in South Korea in the summer of 1978), while the boys buy what appears to be a Gameboy, on which one can play a game "called Super Mario", but the original Super Mario Bros. was only released in 1985, and the first handheld way to play it, the Gameboy, debuted in 1989.)
Much of the rapidly changing world beyond the landfill is reflected in the garbage that is dumped here -- with the US military garbage the most prized because the wasteful Americans toss out the best things -- including perfectly good food, just because it's past its expiration date. Modernization, after a fashion, eventually begins to come to Flower Island too, at the conclusion of the book -- but only after catastrophe strikes. The authorities remain largely out of sight and only influence some of the larger structures -- playing a similar role that the adult-world does to the children.
Familiar Things is a fine little novel, showing a crushing, grim reality in which the resilient human spirit and imagination makes do. It seems a bit of an odd novel for Hwang to have written in 2011, revisiting that specific earlier era in South Korean history, but it's appealingly creative in its shifts between the real and fantastical.
- M.A.Orthofer, 10 May 2018
Hwang Sok-Yong (황석영) was born in 1943. He is a leading Korean writer.
