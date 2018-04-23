Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Melville



by

Jean Giono



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Pour saluer Melville

Translated by Paul Eprile

With an Introduction by Edmund White

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : appealing little oddity

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 16/7/1999 Karl Marcus Michel The Guardian . 20/10/2017 Peter Beech TLS A 22/11/2017 Nicholas Hewitt

From the Reviews :

"Nennen wir es eine Huldigung an den Bruder in der Liebe zum Element: Erde grüßt Wasser. (...) Das alles ist kunterbunt, ein bißchen Lexikon, ein bißchen Biographie, ein bißchen Roman, und paßt nicht so recht zusammen. Aber es gibt ein paar Seiten, die sich ins Gedächtnis einprägen wie die besten Passagen in Gionos Werk" - Karl Marcus Michel, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





" Melville is a unique compliment from one great writer to another, and worth reading for its compass-spinning oddity alone." - Peter Beech, The Guardian





is a unique compliment from one great writer to another, and worth reading for its compass-spinning oddity alone." - "(A) rich and haunting "voyage imaginaire", shedding light not just on its ostensible subject, but on its author, love and loss, and the process and calling of artistic creation. (...) (A)n extraordinary book which richly deserves this belated attention and fine translation." - Nicholas Hewitt, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

In the late 1930s Jean Giono helped translate Herman Melville's Moby-Dick into French, and Melville was apparently originally intended to serve as the introduction to the translation, but the two books were published separately, Giono's novel coming out a few months after the translation of Melville's great work, in 1941. It is very much a work of fiction, re-imagining bits of Melville's life (and not paying particular heed to accuracy ...); it is certainly not a scholarly or even popular introduction to the author or Moby-Dick; instead, it is a very creative homage.

Melville begins with the author's (real) 1849 trip to London, to drop off the manuscript of his new novel, White-Jacket:

The book is written. He's put all his manly rage into it. Now he wants to have it published with as much fanfare as possible.

I have a long-held dream. I was biding my time. Now I'm going to fulfill it.

His titles are, in reality, nothing but subtitles. The real title of each and every one of his books is Melville, Melville, Melville, again Melville, always Melville. I express myself; I'm incapable of expressing any being other than myself. I'm not obliged to create what other people want me to create. I don't get caught up in the law of supply and demand. I create what I am. What I am is a poet.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 April 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Jean Giono lived 1895 to 1970.

- Return to top of the page -