the complete review - fiction

The Girl Who Wasn't There



by

Ferdinand von Schirach



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

German title: Tabu

Translated by Anthea Bell

Our Assessment:



B : promising first half, but fumbles the transition to murder-mystery/trial

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Big UK-German split, UK mostly very positive, Germans dismissive



From the Reviews :

"Das ist stilistisch nicht besonders aufregend: Das Stakkato der Parataxen macht noch lange keine Lakonik, und manche Textpassagen lesen sich so, als habe der Autor auf eine andere Homepage verlinken wollen, weil man dort Wissenswertes über das Nietzsche-Haus in Sils-Maria, das Stadtbad Charlottenburg, Dylan Thomas, Caspar David Friedrich oder eben Goya erfahren kann. Die Gefühlslage der Figuren ist kalt und einsam, die Beziehung zu Sofia jederzeit brüchig, die Dialoge der beiden sind bedeutungsschwanger bis banal (.....) Unvermittelt kippt die Erzählung in von Schirachs ureigene Welt. Die Prosa wirkt nun, als habe ihr Verfasser aufgeatmet." - Hannes Hintermeier, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"It’s an examination of the disconnection between truth and reality that is tantalising and disturbing in equal measure." - Laura Wilson, The Guardian





"All is not as it seems. (...) This centaur of a story, half-study of the alienated artist with a traumatic past and half-portrait of the lawyer as cantankerous philosopher of truth, may baffle or frustrate crime buffs. Other readers will enjoy its free and quizzical approach to genre expectations – and the swift, clean, enigmatic prose that Anthea Bell translates with her flawless grace." - Boyd Tonkin, The Independent





"Employing an elliptical narrative style that leaps over aspects of the story more conventional crime writers might focus on, von Schirach weaves a tale that challenges the reader’s preconceived notions of the crime novel and the myth of justice it peddles. An invigorating, thought-provoking read." - Declan Burke, Irish Times





"Tout n’est pas absolument convaincant dans ce livre, néanmoins l’audace de l’entreprise mérite d’être saluée. (...) Le tournant policier du livre, avouons-le, ressemble plutôt à une sortie de route. L’histoire est tirée par les cheveux – d’une perruque, de surcroît, tant tout cela nous paraît théâtral, avec un enquêteur qui est la caricature de tous les héros de la littérature policière. Nous nous doutons que ce trompe-l’œil littéraire fait écho aux recherches photographiques de Sebastian, mais la plume de l’auteur s’alourdit, son trait s’épaissit." - Eric Chevillard, Le Monde





"(A)n enigmatic, absorbing little book. (...) So we have, in Von Schirach’s ice-cool, effortlessly classy prose, an antihero accused of murder, who sees the world in too-vivid colour, and his bumptious defence lawyer, who sees everything in shades of grey. It makes for a disconcerting mix of build-up and anticlimax, tension and humour, lies and truth, and a novel as intriguingly eccentric as its protagonist." - Alison Flood, The Observer





"Schirach is certainly courageous, because this is not a book that offers comfortable pleasures. The protagonist isn’t exactly sympathetic, and the story keeps turning away from a linear pathway. I just wish it delivered the goods more. The reader invests time in the murder mystery, only to see it pulled away in a final twist. Literature teases; genre fiction delivers." - Jeff Noon, The Spectator





"The misconduct of aristocrats is well-trodden literary turf, yet von Schirach’s milieu of hunting lodges and forested estates is new, as is his blend of legal pyrotechnics, rattling plot and existential questions. (...) This is an effective riddle of a novel. Details accumulate, tensions build and misdirection abounds, while Anthea Bell’s crisp translation accentuates von Schirach’s cool, pointillist prose." - Christian House, The Telegraph





"Den neuen Roman Ferdinand von Schirachs habe ich nicht verstanden, selbst nach zweimaliger Lektüre nicht. (...) Ende gut, alles gut. Der Roman jedoch ist schlecht. Schirach liebt das philosophische Faseln, den bedeutungsschwangeren Psychologismus. Und er hantiert mit einer ästhetischen Theorie, die das Ineinander und das Gegeneinander verschiedener Ebenen von Wirklichkeit anschaulich machen soll. (...) Schirach neigt dazu, seine Geschichte mit erzählerischen Dingen zu möblieren, die eine aparte Atmosphäre erzeugen sollen. (...) Um es deutlich zu sagen: Ferdinand von Schirach kann nicht schreiben. Natürlich kann er Texte verfassen, sachdienliche, scharfsinnige, kluge, schließlich ist er ein erfolgreicher Anwalt. Aber es fehlt ihm die Gabe der Imagination, des Herbeizauberns einer neuen Welt, der literarischen Subtilität." - Ulrich Greiner, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

The girl of the (English) title isn't there in any form at all -- even in her absence -- for the first half of this unusually structured book, and it sure looks like the publishers were trying to ride that recent 'Girl'-in-the-title publishing tidal wave. Still, it's accurate enough in describing at least a major part of the book -- the (eventual) crime and trial, which has all the hallmarks of a murder except a body. The original title, however -- and the one that pretty much all the other translations stuck to -- was Tabu ('taboo'), suggesting Schirach's focus is on something entirely different. And, as it turns out, Schirach's twisty conceptual thriller tries to have it all -- which is one of the problems with the book.

The epigraph to The Girl Who Wasn't There, by Hermann von Helmholtz, also suggests and serves as a blueprint:

As soon as the light of the colours

green, red and blue

is mixed in equal proportions

it seems to us to be white.

'You're never entirely with me,' she said. 'There's always only part of you here, while another part is somewhere else.'

He saw what other people saw, but in his mind the colours were different. They had no names because there weren't enough words for them.

I was wrong. It was all wrong. Beauty is not truth.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 May 2018

:

About the Author :

Ferdinand von Schirach, the grandson of Baldur von Schirach, is a German lawyer and writer. He was born in 1964.

