the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the winner's of this year's NSW Premier's Literary Awards, one of the leading Australian literary prizes.
The Christina Stead Prize for Fiction went to The Book of Dirt, by Bram Presser -- and it also picked up the UTS Glenda Adams Award for New Writing, as well as the People's Choice Award; see the Text publicity page.
Unfortunately, the NSW Premier's Translation Prize is only biennial, and this was an off year for it.
They've announced that this year's Wellcome Prize -- awarded to a work of fiction or non that has: "a central theme that engages with some aspect of medicine, health or illness" -- has been awarded to To Be a Machine, by Mark O'Connell; see the Granta publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.