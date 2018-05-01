the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
1 May 2018 - Tuesday

Tehran International Book Fair
Prizes: NSW Premier's Literary Awards - Wellcome Prize

       Tehran International Book Fair

       The Tehran International Book Fair runs from tomorrow through 12 May, with Serbia as this year's 'Guest of Honor'.
       As Manijeh Rezapoor reports in the Tehran Times, (President Hassan) Rouhani to inaugurate Tehran Intl. Book Fair

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Prizes: NSW Premier's Literary Awards

       They've announced the winner's of this year's NSW Premier's Literary Awards, one of the leading Australian literary prizes.
       The Christina Stead Prize for Fiction went to The Book of Dirt, by Bram Presser -- and it also picked up the UTS Glenda Adams Award for New Writing, as well as the People's Choice Award; see the Text publicity page.
       Unfortunately, the NSW Premier's Translation Prize is only biennial, and this was an off year for it.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Prize: Wellcome Prize

       They've announced that this year's Wellcome Prize -- awarded to a work of fiction or non that has: "a central theme that engages with some aspect of medicine, health or illness" -- has been awarded to To Be a Machine, by Mark O'Connell; see the Granta publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


